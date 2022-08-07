Kernan's Group Ladies Championship up and running across Donegal

The Moville team pictured before their game against St Eunan's on Sunday
The Kernan’s Group Donegal Ladies club championship got up and running on Sunday with games taking place across the various grades.
Each championship starts off with group matches before the knock-out stages in a few weeks’ time.
In the Senior championship, just one game was played on Sunday. Last year’s Intermediate Champions St. Eunan’s took on a strong Moville side at O’Donnell Park where the Inishowen club proved too strong, winning by 5-14 to 2-6.
St Eunan's pictured before Sunday's game against Moville in the Senior Championship
In the Intermediate Championship, there was some thrilling action on the opening day.
In Group 1, Ardara came from behind at half-time to win a rip-roaring contest against Milford by 6-5 to 3-10.
Meanwhile, Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon had a fine win away to St. Mary’s, Convoy.
In Group 2, Gaeil Fhánada recorded a good win away to Carndonagh while Naomh Muire made home advantage count as they defeated last year’s Junior A winners Robert Emmett’s by 4-19 to 3-8.
In Group 1 of the Junior A championship, Naomh Columba made the long journey to Glenswilly and produced a fine performance to win by 6-8 to 0-4.
Also in that group, Gaoth Dobhair played host to Dungloe. Result still to come in.
In Group 2, Na Dunaibh, who have been enjoying a fine 2022 campaign, beat a strong Urris side while Malin, winners of the Junior B title last season, hit the ground running with a big win away to Four Masters.
In the Junior B championship, MacCumhaill’s are the fancied team this year, and they showed their quality and strength by winning away to Letterkenny Gaels in Group 1 by 2-19 to 0-8.
Also in that group, Aodh Ruadh 2 defeated Buncrana 2.
In Group 2, Naomh Padraig of Muff took on Termon 2. Result still to come in.
