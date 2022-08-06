Moville hit the rights notes at Pettigo in Junior A opener

Moville had too much for a gritty home side in a well-contested affair on a sunny evening in Pettigo as the Donegal Junior A Football Championship swung into gear.



Pettigo 1-9

Moville 2-16

Michael Barr and the speedy and ageless Nigel McMonagle got the killer goals for the visitors in the second half, who recovered well after a sluggish start. Former Donegal county panellist Ciaran Diver was also a big factor in this victory as his pace and accuracy caused major problems for the Pettigo defence and he finished with a tally of 0-6 with all but one of those from play.



Callum McGrath got Pettigo’s goal which put them into a brief lead in the first quarter and Ollie McCaughey, Paul Robinson, and Aidy Britton impressed.

Sean Maher opened the scoring for wind-assisted Pettigo in the second minute, but this was quickly cancelled by Moville’s Michael Leech. Kieran McGee put Pettigo back in the lead with a well struck effort after seven minutes, but Diver levelled matters, with Enda Faulkner and Christopher Hegarty making it 0-4 to 0-2 for the visitors who had only 16 men in their panel.

They were minus Tony McClenaghan as well and the Greencastle Regatta was also a factor according to joint-manager Anthony Doogan.

They were briefly rocked when Pettigo corner forward Callum McGrath got on the end of a Paul Robinson cross to find the net.

The lead was short lived after their keeper Adam McBarron, was harshly penalised for overcarrying and Diver tapped over the resultant free.

Pettigo failed to score for the rest of the half as the rampant Diver tacked on three points to leave Moville leading by 0-8 to 1-2 at the break.

And they hit four points on the resumption to go into a 0-12 to 1-2 lead thanks to efforts from Nigel McMonagle who pointed a questionable penalty and Diver.

Pettigo had a mini revival with two great points from acute angles from veteran Aidy Britton, Ollie McCaughey and Matthew Gallagher to reduce the margin to three points with Moville leading by 0-12 to 1-6.

But Moville then hit a smart 1-1 to seal matters from Josh Lafferty and a palmed goal from Michael Barr to leave Moville in front by 1-13 to 1-6.

Pettigo continued to battle hard with two points from McCaughey before Moville countered in a lightning length of the field move that ended with McMonagle tucking the ball home.

It was game over and a deserved win for Anthony Doogan and Eamon Reddin’s men against a Pettigo side who were minus three starters in Jarlath Leonard, Kevin Kane and Johnny McManus. Moville lost Christopher Hegarty to a black card just before the final whistle.



Pettigo scorers: Callum McGrath 1-0; Ollie McCaughey 0-3f; Aidy Britton 0-2; Conor Honney, Matthew Gallagher, Kieran McGee and Sean Maher 0-1 each.

Moville scorers: Ciaran Diver 0-6, 1f; Nigel McMonagle 1-2; Michael Barr 1-1; Christopher Hegarty 0-2; Evan Headan, Enda Faulkner, Josh Lafferty, Michael Leech and Malachy McDermott 0-1;

Pettigo: Adam McBarron; Jack Britton, Conor Colton, Ciaran Barry; Sean Robinson, Matthew Gallagher; Ollie McCaughey; Conor Honney, Paul Robinson; Kieran McGee, Sean Maher, Martin Hilley; Aidy Britton, Caolon Colton, Callum McGrath. Subs: Thomas Britton for Caolon Colton (43), Sean Russell for Martin Hilley (48) Patrick Carr for Kieran McGee (50) John Kane for Aidy Britton (51).

Moville: Dylan Doherty; Eunan Hegarty, Mark Brown, Oisin McElhinney; Ronna Farren, Enda Faulkner, Eoghan McLaughlin; Malachy McDermott, Michael Leech; Michael Barr, Christopher Hegarty, Ciaran Diver; Josh Laffety, Nigel McMonagle, Evan Headan. Subs; Brendan McClenaghan for Christopher Hegarty (50), Christopher Hegarty for Brendan McClenaghan (57).