WATCH: 'One hell of a player,' moment of brilliance from Tipperary's Dillon Quirke as tributes paid

Dillon loved being a Tipperary hurler
The Tipperary GAA community is in mourning after the death of Dillon Quirke after he collapsed whilst playing for his club Clonoulty Rossmore in a hurling championship match at Semple Stadium on Friday evening.
The player took ill late in the first half of their game with Kilruane MacDonaghs and quickly received medical attention on the pitch before being transferred to Tipperary University Hospital by ambulance where he passed away.
The 24-year-old made his Tipp senior debut against Limerick in January 2020 having won All-Ireland Minor and Under-21 medals with the Premier County in 2016 and 2018 respectively. He started all four of Tipperary's Munster Hurling Championship games this season.
Check out an example of his brilliance below:
One hell of a player.— Lets talk GAA (@lets_gaa) August 5, 2022
Dillon Quirke. pic.twitter.com/geWw4legDk
