Club-by-Club guide to the Donegal Intermediate Championship

The Donegal IFC throws in on Friday evening at Hibernian Park where Burt welcome Dungloe. Twelves teams are competing with the top four in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.
Cloughaneely were in each of the last three finals, losing to St Naul's in 2019 and then Aodh Ruadh a year later before victory over Dungloe put things right in 2021 and the Falcarragh-based side are looking forward to participation in the SFC next week. They leave behind them a minefield, with a case to be made for the bulk of the participants.
Group A
1 - Burt
2 - Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
3 - Gaeil Fhánada
4 - Termon
5 - Malin
6 - Dungloe
Fixtures:
Week 1: Burt v Dungloe, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses v Malin, Gaeil Fhánada v Termon
Week 2: Malin v Burt, Termon v Naomh Muire Lower Rosses, Dungloe v Gaeil Fhánada
Week 3: Burt v Termon, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses v Gaeil Fhánada, Malin v Dungloe
Week 4: Gaeil Fhánada v Burt, Dungloe v Naomh Muire Lower Rosses, Termon v Malin
Group B
1 - Downings
2 - St Mary's, Convoy
3 - Naomh Bríd
4 - Naomh Columba
5 - Buncrana
6 - Red Hugh's
Fixtures:
Week 1: Downings v Red Hugh's, St Mary's, Convoy v Buncrana, Naomh Bríd v Naomh Columba
Week 2: Buncrana v Downings, Naomh Columba v St Mary's, Convoy, Red Hugh's v Naomh Bríd
Week 3: Downings v Naomh Columba, St Mary's, Convoy v Naomh Bríd, Buncrana v Red Hugh's
Week 4: Naomh Brídv Downings, Red Hugh's v St Mary's, Convoy, Naomh Columba v Buncrana
