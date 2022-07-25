IN PICTURES: Kerry overcome Galway in All-Ireland football final

Kerry defeated Galway on a scoreline of 0-20 to 0-16 to win their 38th All-Ireland football title.
It was a tight encounter in Croke Park with Kerry's David Clifford and Galway's Shane Walsh the standout players in the Sam Maguire decider.
Recap on Sunday's All-Ireland football final by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
