Search

17 Jul 2022

Burt oust champions St Eunan’s to return to the promised land

Burt will renew their rivalry with Setanta in the final of the Donegal SHC following an impressive semi-final victory over St Eunan's, who were the reigning champions

Burt oust champions St Eunan’s to return to the promised land

St Eunan's Conor O'Grady in action against Burt in the Donegal SHC semi-final on Saturday

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin at the Donegal Training Centre, Convoy

17 Jul 2022 11:32 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Burt are back in their first Donegal SHC final since 2018 after an emphatic victory over St Eunan’s at the GAA Centre in slippery conditions.

Burt 2-16
St Eunan’s 0-14

They say revenge is a dish best served cold and the Inishowen men will savour this one after losing to Eunan’s in last year’s semi-final. And they were full value for this victory as their young hungry hurlers never allowed Eunan's to settle into any real rhythm and they also had Ronan McDermott giving a magnificent man of the match display.

Two well-taken first half goals for Burt gave them the ideal platform for victory and conversely both were killer blows to a Eunan’s side that began brightly.

The first one came after just five minutes when McDermott picked out Kieran Brady in loads of space and the latter cracked the sliotar to the Letterkenny net to put his into a 1-0 to 0-0 lead and this came minutes after Conor O’Donnell Snr was almost through on goals for Eunan’s and Kevin Kealy’s goal bound shot was well saved by Paul Burns.

The reigning county champions responded with some well struck points from Daire O’Maoileidigh with Liam Og McKinney, Conor Gartland and McDermott target for Burt. But Eunan’s were already chasing the game.

Setanta dispose of Buncrana to book SHC final place

Setanta had 18 points to spare as the Crossroads men returned to the final


They trailed by 1-7 to 0-6 in the run-up to half-time but were hit with another hammer blow in the 26th minute.
This time it was the experienced Christopher McDermott who swooped on a loose ball in space and he coolly picked his spot in the top corner of the net to leave Burt leading by 2-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Both sides scored 0-8 in the second half-but try as they might, Eunan’s could never get the goal they so badly needed to make this a real contest.

They did throw on county senior football star Shane O’Donnell and he looked like he could cause Burt real problems with his power and pace-and he did land three points

But Burt was not going to be caught and their ferocious work rate repeatedly stymied Eunan’s. In the interim Liam Óg McKinney landed some mighty long range frees with Ronan McDermott always on hand to lift the siege with a timely point.

Eunan’s also threw on last year’s captain Conor O’Grady and he landed a point as did their other sub Peter Kelly-but there was always only going to be one winner.

One thing is clear, this is a coming Burt team who now face Setanta in the county final. Setanta will be hot favourites but that is the way Burt will like it. It could be some showdown in a fortnight.

Eunan’s can have few complaints as they just could not match the sheer hunger of Burt and those two goals were real killer blows.

Burt scorers: Liam Óg McKinney 0-8,5f; Ronan McDermott 0-5, Kieran Brady 1-1, Christopher McDermott 1-0, Conor Gartland 0-2.
St Eunan’s scorers: Daire O’Maoileidigh 0-5,4f; Shane O’Donnell 0-3; Sean McVeigh, Peter Kelly, Conor O’Grady, Conor O’Donnell and Brian MacIntyre 0-1.

Burt: Paul Burns; Tom Doherty, Ciaran Bradley, Ciaran Curran; Callum Purvis, Caelan McDermott, Christopher McDermott; Dara Grant, Sephen Gillespie; Conor Gartland, Ronan McDermott , Steven Gallagher; Jack Gallagher, Kieran Brady, Liam Óg McKinney. Subs: Kevin Curran for Brady (53), James Donaghy for J Gallagher (55) Gareth Quinn for S Gallagher (63).

St Eunan’s: Cian Hennessy; Sean Halvey, Conor McVeigh, Lorcan Heavey; Colm Flood, Steven Doherty, Brian McIntyre; Sean McVeigh, Ryan Hilferty; Russell Forde, Conor O’Donnell (Snr), Cormac Finn; Daire O’Maoileidigh, Kevin Kealy, Matt Ahern. Subs; Shane O’Donnell for Forde (half-time), Conor O’Grady for Ahern (45), Peter Kelly for Finn (53),

Referee: Trevor Moloney (Buncrana)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media