Goals do the trick as Carndonagh beat Aodh Ruadh in IHC semi-final

Carndonagh's Dara McCormack is surrounded by Aodh Ruadh players in the Donegal IHC semi-final in Convoy. Photo Thomas Gallagher
Goals win matches as a physically more powerful and craftier Carndonagh side showed against a game but outgunned Aodh Ruadh in an entertaining Donegal IHC semi-final at the Donegal GAA Centre.
Carndonagh 4-17
Aodh Ruadh 0-14
Luke White, Cathal Doherty, Cian Doherty and sub Jack McLaughlin grabbed the all important goals as they exploited any lapses in the Ballyshannon full-back-line.
But the scoreline scarcely does justice to a gritty Aodh Ruadh side who had a much stronger showing than in their recent SHC encounter with the Inishowen men in Ballyshannon, when Carndonagh waltzed to a 5-14 to 0-7 win.
It was Aodh Ruadh who had the better start on Friday and they went two points clear from Senan Rooney and Aaron Cullen.
It took Carn a while to settle, but they went on to score the next five points from Wexford native Luke White, who was a major threat throughout, the excellent Cian Doherty, Cathal Doherty, Eoghan Kelly, Dara McCormack and White.
Aodh Ruadh hit back with points of their own from the outstanding Kyle McNulty, Aaron Cullen (free) and a Rooney free to leave just two points between the sides.
Carndonagh scorers: Luke White 1-5, 2f; Cathal Doherty 1-4; Cian Doherty 1-3; Jack McLaughlin 1-0; Dara McCormack 0-3; Eoghan Kelly and James Monagle 0-1 each.
Aodh Ruadh scorers: Senan Rooney 0-4, 4f, Aaron Cullen 0-4, 2f; Kyle McNulty 0-4, Caelan Drummond and Brendan Gillespie 0-1 each.
Carndonagh: Stephen Burns; Conor Lafferty, Padraig Doherty, Mark Diver; Sean McCreamer, James Monagle, Cormac Monagle; Luke White, Danny Monagle; Cian Doherty, Conor Fagan, Eoghan Kelly; Cathal Dohety, Dara McCormack, Paddy Monagle. Subs: Jack McLaughlin for Conor Fagan (44),Mick Nelson for Paddy Monagle (47), Matthew Porter for Dara McCormack and Dermot Doherty for McCreamer (54), Christy McCormack for Cathal Doherty (58)
Aodh Ruadh: Ciaran Daly; Conor Kennedy, Adam Rami, Peter Horan; Ryan Keenaghan, Caelan Drummond, Pat Cassidy; Brendan Gillespie, Senan Rooney; Kyle McNulty, Martin Larkin, Ryan Ayres, Rory Cullen Mick Reddin, Aaron Cullen. Subs: Conal Sweeeny for Peter Horan (12 inj) Ciaran Kilgannon for Mick Reddin (h-time), Dan Downey for Rory Cullen (40), Jason Patterson for Martin Larkin (45), David Breen for Adam Rami (52), Adam Clarke for Ryan Ayres (56)
Referee: Trevor Moloney (Buncrana)
