GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (July 8, July 9 & July 10)
There are six crucial GAA fixtures live on television this weekend, including two finals and the two All-Ireland football semi-finals.
First up, on Friday, is the All-Ireland minor football final between Galway and Mayo which will be live on TG4.
On Saturday, the TV listings include the Tailteann Cup final between Cavan and Westmeath before Galway take on Derry in the first football semi-final.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Dublin clash with Kerry in the second football semi-final.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (July 8, 9 & 10) below:
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship final
Galway v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 7.15pm - TG4
Tailteann Cup final
Cavan v Westmeath, Croke Park, 3pm - RTÉ2
All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship quarter-final
Armagh v Kerry, O'Connor Park, 5pm - TG4
All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final
Derry v Galway, Croke Park, 5.30pm - RTÉ2 / Sky Sports Arena
All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship quarter-final
Meath v Galway, O'Connor Park, 7.15pm - TG4
All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final
Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 3.30pm - RTÉ2 / Sky Sports Arena
