Search

07 Jul 2022

Naomh Bríd and Burt opt to scrap last Division 3 fixture to play league final

Both Naomh Bríd and Burt earned their promotion from Division 3 last weekend and were due to play in the last series of fixtures, before meeting again in the league final. However, the decision has been made to play this Sunday at a neutral venue for the title

Naomh Bríd and Burt opt to scrap last Division 3 fixture to play league final

Burt are currently the only unbeaten side in the whole of the All-County Football League

Reporter:

Tom Comack

07 Jul 2022 11:27 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Although Naomh Bríd and Burt were due to meet this Sunday in essentially a dead rubber All-County League Division 3 clash, a decision has been reached to scrap the fixture and instead play it as the league final.

That’s because both teams last weekend sealed promotion and were due to meet in the league final, following their appointment in the final series of fixtures. They will therefore play on Sunday at a neutral venue, with the venue as yet unconfirmed. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media