Naomh Bríd and Burt opt to scrap last Division 3 fixture to play league final

Burt are currently the only unbeaten side in the whole of the All-County Football League
Although Naomh Bríd and Burt were due to meet this Sunday in essentially a dead rubber All-County League Division 3 clash, a decision has been reached to scrap the fixture and instead play it as the league final.
That’s because both teams last weekend sealed promotion and were due to meet in the league final, following their appointment in the final series of fixtures. They will therefore play on Sunday at a neutral venue, with the venue as yet unconfirmed.
Darragh McIntyre of Naomh Padraig stretches for the ball as Naomh Bríd's Eoin Rush and Declan McCafferty close in. Photo: David Doherty
