04 Jul 2022

Lorcan Friel goal secures hard-fought win for Milford over Moville

Milford came from behind and a late Friel goal made safe the win for the Moyle View men

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

04 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Lorcan Friel’s second half goal gave Milford a hard-earned win over Moville at Moyle View Park on Saturday evening.

Milford 1-15
Moville 0-11

Milford came from a point down, 0-7 to 0-6, at half-time to get the victory.

Christy Hegarty, Josh Lafferty, Padraig Skelly and Michael Barr were all on the mark in the first half for Moville, who were looking to cause an upset against the promotion hopefuls.

It was tit-for-tat for a period in the second half before Milford assumed control, Kane Barrett, Rory O’Donnell (2) and Daragh Black landing points.

Late in the game, Friel fired past Dylan Doherty to seal the deal.

Scorers for Milford: Kane Barrett 0-4; Rory O’Donnell, Daragh Black, Cathal McGettigan 0-3; Lorcan Friel 1-0; Gary Merritt, Eoin O’Donnell 0-1.

Scorers for Moville: Ciaran Diver 0-4; Josh Lafferty 0-3; Malachy McDermott, Padraig Skelly, Christy Hegarty, Michael Barr 0-1.

Milford: Shaun Gallagher; Anthony Curran, Conor Coll, Shay Durning; Patrick Ferry, Eoin O’Donnell, Connor Gormley; Rory O’Donnell, Ronan Docherty; Daragh Black, Lorcan Friel, Cathal McGettigan; Gary Merritt, Kane Barrett, Marty Doyle. Subs used: James Doyle, Luke Barrett, Gavin Grier, Killian McBride.

Moville: Dylan Doherty; Brendan McClenaghan, Tony McClenaghan, Mark Browne; Eunan Hegarty, Enda Faulkner, Eoghan McLaughlin; Malachy McDermott, Padraig Skelly; Ronan Farren, Josh Lafferty, Ciaran Diver; Christy Hegarty, Michael Barr, Evan Hudner. Sub used: Nigel McMonagle.

Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters).

