Promotion for Burt with game to spare thanks to win over Na Rossa

Burt's recent win over Naomh Muire set them up for Na Rossa on Sunday
Burt secured promotion from Division 3 with a game to spare following their eight point victory over Na Rossa on Sunday.
Burt 2-8
Na Rossa 0-6
Two second half goals from Christopher McDermott helped them win a game that they controlled from start to finish.
The game followed a similar pattern to the win over Naomh Muire a week earlier. Burt played with defensive discipline and patience against the wind in the first half, holding Na Rossa to just four scores, two frees from Aodhan McHugh and a free and a point from Cillian Bonner.
Burt too were dependent on frees in the opening period, with Calvin Gallagher and Sean McHugh (2) on target for the home side who trailed 0-4 to 0-3 at the break.
Team captain Stevie O’Donnell opened Burt’s second half account with a point from the left before McDermott got in for the first of two goals.
Na Rossa were caught trying to play the ball out of defence when Dara Grant got a block and passed to Sean McHugh who lobbed a perfect pass over the last defender and into Cricky’s hands. McDermott rounded ’keeper Martin Molloy and finished calmly to the net for a 1-4 to 0-4 lead. Cillian Bonner responded with a free for Na Rossa, but Burt were in for another goal in the 50th minute.
Sean McHugh won a long kickout from Kieran Brady and released Calvin Gallagher who popped a perfect handpass into Cricky. McDermott cut left this time and finished left-footed for a 2-4 to 0-5 lead.
Burt added further points from play through McHugh (2), Darren Gallagher and Tom Doherty, while Bonner knocked over a late free for Na Rossa.
The win secures promotion for Burt who will play their final league game away to Naomh Bríd next weekend, a dress rehearsal for the league final against the same opposition.
Na Rossa will play Naomh Muire in the promotion play-off, with the winners joining Burt and Naomh Bríd in Division 2 next season.
Burt scorers: Christopher McDermott 2-0; Sean McHugh 0-4,2f; Tom Doherty, Stephen O'Donnell, Calvin Gallagher (f), Darren Gallagher 0-1 each.
Na Rossa scorers: Cillian Bonner 0-4,3f,m; Aodhan McHugh 0-2,2f.
Burt: Kieran Brady; Gareth Quinn, Tom DohertY, Darren Bradley; Seamie O’Donnell, Stephen O’Donnell, Keith McColgan; Denver Kelly, Mark McElhinney; Dara Grant, Sean McHugh, Calvin Gallagher; Darren Gallagher, John Fitzpatrick, Liam Óg McKinney. Subs: Christopher McDermott, Callum Porter, Ronan McDermott, Sean Mullan and Sean O’Donnell.
Na Rossa: Martin Molloy; Mark Bonner, Dennis O’Donnell, Daniel M Melly; Adam McHugh, Johnny Bonner, Oisin Caulfield; Eugene Molloy, Aidan McCahill; Cillian Bonner, Aodhan McHugh, Matthew Smith; John Paul McCready, Keelin Devenney, John McDyre.
Referee: Greg McGroary.
Stephen Gallagher on the move for Naomh Colmcille as Eoghan Ó Ceallaigh closes in. Photos: Tom Heaney
Darragh McIntyre of Naomh Padraig stretches for the ball as Naomh Bríd's Eoin Rush and Declan McCafferty close in. Photo: David Doherty
