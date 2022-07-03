Victory over Naomh Padraig means promotion to Division 2 for Naomh Bríd

Naomh Bríd sealed their promotion from Division 3 of the All-County Football League with a five-point winning margin in Ture on Saturday against a Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin side missing a clatter of players.

Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin 1-9

Naomh Bríd 1-14

The victory moves the Trummond-based team onto 20 points from their 11 outings, with a winning streak of 10 on the bounce following on from their opening day defeat at Naomh Colmcille.

At half-time the score was 1-5 to 1-4 for the visiting team, with Declan McCafferty on target for the south Donegal outfit and Alan Clarke netting for the hosts.

Three points apiece over the course of the evening from Callum Gallagher and Darragh Brogan ensured Naomh Bríd pulled further clear in the second half, with Johnny Toye registering three for the Inishowen side.

Burt’s win on Sunday moved them ahead of Naomh Bríd, with the two sides due to meet in the last series of fixtures, in what will be a dress rehearsal for the Division 3 final.



Naomh Padraig scorers: Alan Clarke 1-1; Jonny Toye 0-3; Cormac McColgan 0-2 and Ronan Hoy 0-2 each; Lee Barr 0-1.

Naomh Bríd scorers: Declan McCafferty 1-1; Callum Gallagher and Darragh Brogan 0-3 each; Eoin Rush and Ryan Brogan 0-2 each; Richard Walsh, Gary Mc Cafferty and Liam Duffy 0-1 each.

Naomh Padraig: Graham Doherty; Shea Lynch, Darragh McIntyre, Shane Grant; Ronan Hoy, Caolan Harkin, Jason McCallion; Johnny Toye, Eunan Dunleavey; Cormac McColgan, Shane Curran, Evan Craig; Alan Clarke, Lee Barr, Oisin McCool.

Naomh Bríd: Pauric McDaid; TJ Gallagher, Richard Walsh, Clint Walsh; Gary McCafferty, Eoin McGarrigle, Eoin Quinn; Callum Gallagher, Sean Gormley; Ryan Brogan, Gearoid Gallagher, Darragh Brogan; Eoin Rush, Declan McCafferty, Liam Duffy.