Search

04 Jul 2022

Victory over Naomh Padraig means promotion to Division 2 for Naomh Bríd

Declan McCafferty scored the goal for Naomh Bríd as they won in Ture against a depleted Naomh Padraig

Victory over Naomh Padraig means promotion to Division 2 for Naomh Bríd

Darragh McIntyre of Naomh Padraig stretches for the ball as Naomh Bríd's Eoin Rush and Declan McCafferty close in. Photo: David Doherty

Reporter:

Alan Foley

03 Jul 2022 9:56 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Bríd sealed their promotion from Division 3 of the All-County Football League with a five-point winning margin in Ture on Saturday against a Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin side missing a clatter of players.

Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin 1-9
Naomh Bríd 1-14

The victory moves the Trummond-based team onto 20 points from their 11 outings, with a winning streak of 10 on the bounce following on from their opening day defeat at Naomh Colmcille.

At half-time the score was 1-5 to 1-4 for the visiting team, with Declan McCafferty on target for the south Donegal outfit and Alan Clarke netting for the hosts.

McColgan father and sons combination hit nine points for Naomh Pádraig

Naomh Pádraig were seven-point winners over Naomh Bríd in Division 3B of the All-County Football League with Dermot McColgan and sons Ronan and Cormac all playing alongside one another - and kicking nine points between them

Three points apiece over the course of the evening from Callum Gallagher and Darragh Brogan ensured Naomh Bríd pulled further clear in the second half, with Johnny Toye registering three for the Inishowen side.

Burt’s win on Sunday moved them ahead of Naomh Bríd, with the two sides due to meet in the last series of fixtures, in what will be a dress rehearsal for the Division 3 final.

Naomh Padraig scorers: Alan Clarke 1-1; Jonny Toye 0-3; Cormac McColgan 0-2 and Ronan Hoy 0-2 each; Lee Barr 0-1.
Naomh Bríd scorers: Declan McCafferty 1-1; Callum Gallagher and Darragh Brogan 0-3 each; Eoin Rush and Ryan Brogan 0-2 each; Richard Walsh, Gary Mc Cafferty and Liam Duffy 0-1 each.

Naomh Padraig: Graham Doherty; Shea Lynch, Darragh McIntyre, Shane Grant; Ronan Hoy, Caolan Harkin, Jason McCallion; Johnny Toye, Eunan Dunleavey; Cormac McColgan, Shane Curran, Evan Craig; Alan Clarke, Lee Barr, Oisin McCool.

Naomh Bríd: Pauric McDaid; TJ Gallagher, Richard Walsh, Clint Walsh; Gary McCafferty, Eoin McGarrigle, Eoin Quinn; Callum Gallagher, Sean Gormley; Ryan Brogan, Gearoid Gallagher, Darragh Brogan; Eoin Rush, Declan McCafferty, Liam Duffy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media