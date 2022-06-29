Search

29 Jun 2022

Donegal County Board chairman Mick McGrath to meet Declan Bonner next week

Declan Bonner is halfway through a two-year agreement, which was put in place last August

Donegal County Board chairman Mick McGrath to meet Declan Bonner next week

Donegal manager Mick McGrath and County Board Chairman Mick McGrath

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

29 Jun 2022 9:18 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal GAA chairman Mick McGrath is set to meet county senior team manager Declan Bonner next week to discuss the 2022 season and Bonner's intentions regarding his position going forward.

McGrath said that he had made it clear in the week after Donegal's 3-17 to 0-16 defeat by Armagh in the All-Ireland round two qualifier in Clones earlier this month that he would allow everyone time to reflect before any discussion would take place.

"I can confirm that I will be meeting Declan Bonner next week to discuss the matter," McGrath told DonegalLive.

Having served his initial spell of a three-year term with an option for a fourth by the end of the 2021 season, Bonner was given a two-year extension to his term as senior team manager late last year. 

The Na Rossa man did not take part in any post-match interviews following the Armagh loss and has not made any comment on the matter since.

The chairman, McGrath, also revealed that there is Executive meeting to be held tonight (Wednesday) when a number of issues are to be dealt with, including the fixing of a Club Committee meeting for July. 

It is normal for the county senior team manager to give an end of season report to County Committee following the conclusion of the inter-county season.

Meanwhile, the Donegal chairman said among other issues to be dealt with is the appointment of managers at underage level in both hurling and football. The tenure of the minor and U-20 managers ended when their teams exited their respective championship earlier in the summer. 

Donegal to the fore as 28th Infantry Battalion win DF Medical Services final

Gaoth Dobhair's Odhrán McFadden Ferry captained the Finner Camp side to their first ever win in the competition with Odhran Doherty of Naomh Conaill named as man of the match in a panel with a huge Donegal involvement

Gary Duffy was in charge of U-20s, who lost out to Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final after extra-time 3-16 to 2-16 at Celtic Park. Tyrone went on to win Ulster and All-Ireland titles, defeating Derry and Kildare respectively.

Luke Barrett's U-17s suffered a similar fate, losing to Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final, again after extra-time, but this time only after penalties. The score after extra-time was Donegal 1-10 Tyrone 0-13. Tyrone went on to win the Ulster minor title.

Paul Burns’ first year is under review, as was stipulated when the Burt clubman took charge of the Donegal U-20 hurlers in January on a two-year agreement, with U-17 Hurling manager Adrian Gaffey having a similar arrangement.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media