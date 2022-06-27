Search

27 Jun 2022

Malin close in on promotion to Division 1 with victory over St Naul's

Benny McLaughlin’s penalty and a goal from Conor O’Neill paved the way towards Malin's latest win

Malin continue blistering start to Division 2 with win over Gaeil Fhánada

Malin are the form team in Division 2 of the All-County Football League

Reporter:

Alan Foley

27 Jun 2022 1:16 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Malin’s excellent season continued with a home victory over a struggling St Naul’s side at Connolly Park on Saturday evening.

Malin 2-11
St Naul’s 1-9

The five-point win is Michael Byrne’s side’s 10th from 11 outings this season and they can seal their place in Division 1 for next season with a win in either of their two remaining games, away to Buncrana or home to Milford. St Nauls’ meanwhile have won just once this season and are in danger of dropping to Division 3.

On Saturday, it was the home side who led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time, with Benny McLaughlin’s penalty and a goal from Conor O’Neill paving the way towards their latest win. Josh Conlon put in a fine shift to score 0-4. St Naul’s were reliant on Stephen Griffin, who finished the evening with a goal and five points.

Malin scorers: Josh Conlon 0-4, Benny Mc Laughlin 1-1, Conor O Neill 1-0, Matthew Byrne 0-2, Paul Mc Laughlin Christy McLaughlin, Shaun Kelly and Terence Doherty 0-1 each.
St Naul's scorers: Stephen Griffin 1-5; John Rose, Joe Campbell, Martin Breslin, Ian Campbell 0-1 each.

Malin: Daniel Mullarkey, Gary Farren, Ciaran Doherty, Damian Harkin, Conor Farren, John G. Mc Laughlin, Paul Mc Laughlin, Daniel Houghton, Christy Mc Laughlin, Josh Conlon, Matthew Byrne, Conor Mc Geoghegan, Conor O Neill, Benny Mc Laughlin and Shaun Kelly. Subs used Terence Doherty and Joe Doherty.

St Naul’s: Cathal Charlton; Diarmuid Gallagher, Barry Griffin, Caolan Gaffney; John Rose, Ian Coughlan, Shane Meehan; Stephen Griffin, Brendan McCole; Ryan Coughlan, Joe Campbell, Martin Breslin; Declan Duignan, Shane Conneely, Cathal Lowther. Subs: Lee McBrearty for Duignan; Barry Burke for Gaffney.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media