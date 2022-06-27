Malin close in on promotion to Division 1 with victory over St Naul's

Malin are the form team in Division 2 of the All-County Football League
Malin’s excellent season continued with a home victory over a struggling St Naul’s side at Connolly Park on Saturday evening.
Malin 2-11
St Naul’s 1-9
The five-point win is Michael Byrne’s side’s 10th from 11 outings this season and they can seal their place in Division 1 for next season with a win in either of their two remaining games, away to Buncrana or home to Milford. St Nauls’ meanwhile have won just once this season and are in danger of dropping to Division 3.
On Saturday, it was the home side who led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time, with Benny McLaughlin’s penalty and a goal from Conor O’Neill paving the way towards their latest win. Josh Conlon put in a fine shift to score 0-4. St Naul’s were reliant on Stephen Griffin, who finished the evening with a goal and five points.
Malin scorers: Josh Conlon 0-4, Benny Mc Laughlin 1-1, Conor O Neill 1-0, Matthew Byrne 0-2, Paul Mc Laughlin Christy McLaughlin, Shaun Kelly and Terence Doherty 0-1 each.
St Naul's scorers: Stephen Griffin 1-5; John Rose, Joe Campbell, Martin Breslin, Ian Campbell 0-1 each.
Malin: Daniel Mullarkey, Gary Farren, Ciaran Doherty, Damian Harkin, Conor Farren, John G. Mc Laughlin, Paul Mc Laughlin, Daniel Houghton, Christy Mc Laughlin, Josh Conlon, Matthew Byrne, Conor Mc Geoghegan, Conor O Neill, Benny Mc Laughlin and Shaun Kelly. Subs used Terence Doherty and Joe Doherty.
St Naul’s: Cathal Charlton; Diarmuid Gallagher, Barry Griffin, Caolan Gaffney; John Rose, Ian Coughlan, Shane Meehan; Stephen Griffin, Brendan McCole; Ryan Coughlan, Joe Campbell, Martin Breslin; Declan Duignan, Shane Conneely, Cathal Lowther. Subs: Lee McBrearty for Duignan; Barry Burke for Gaffney.
Caolan McGonagle, seen here in action against Cloughaneely's Jason McGee, helped Buncrana to victory in Moville
