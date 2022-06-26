McGonagle drives Buncrana to victory over Moville 

Caolan McGonagle, seen here in action against Cloughaneely's Jason McGee, helped Buncrana to victory in Moville
With Caolan McGonagle driving them on, Buncrana claimed the win and two precious league points in their meeting with Moville, in Pairc Na Carraige Moville on Saturday evening.
Moville 2-11
Buncrana 4-13
County man McGonagle lorded in the middle of the field and capped a truly outstanding individual performance with a personal tally of 2-4 in a man of the match performance.
Moville who are struggling at the wrong end of the table put in a spirited performance and they were still in the game as they trailed by just three points at half time. Buncrana led 2-6 to 1-6 at the interval.
Ryan Hegarty and Diarmuid Walsh posted the other two goals for the winners while Shay McLaughlin and Michael Leech posted the goals for the locals in a cracking contest.
Shay McLaughlin and Michael Leech scored the Moville goals and Ciaran Diver chipped in with three points as the locals chalked up a big score.
Their final tally of 2-11 should be enough to win most games. However their Achilles heel was they conceded even more.
Moville scorers: Shay McLaughlin 1-1, Michael Leech 1-0, Joshua Lafferty 0-3, Ciaran Diver 0-3, Malachy McDermott 0-2, Evan Harkin 0-1, Eoin O’Doherty 0-1.
Buncrana scorers: ,Caolan McGonagle 2-4,Ryan Hegarty 1-2, Diarmuid Walsh 1-0,William McLaughlin 0-3, Kevin Tracey 0-2, Oisin O’Flaherty 0-1,
Moville: Dylan Doherty; Brendan McCleneghan, Enda Faulkner, Eoghan McLaughlin, Mark Browne, Tony McCleneghan, Michael Leech; Malachy McDermottm Padhraic Skelly; Ronan Farren, Joshua Lafferty, Shay McLaughlin; Ciaran Diver, Evan Harkin, Evan Hudner.
Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Stephen Doherty,Sean Doherty, Conor Grant J P McKenna, William McLaughlin, Oisin Crawford; Peter McLaughlin,Caolan McGonagle; Aedan Stokes,,Oisin O’Flaherty 0-1, Adrian Doherty;; Ryan Hegarty, Ryan McElhinney, Diarmuid Walsh 1-0. Oisin Hegarty, John Campbell. Subs used; Michael McLaughlin, Kevin Tracey, Niall Breslin, Cathal McNutt.
