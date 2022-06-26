Search

26 Jun 2022

McGonagle drives Buncrana to victory over Moville 

The Donegal midfielder was in excellent form in the Inishowen derby, kicking 2-4 for Buncrana

Caolan McGonagle, seen here in action against Cloughaneely's Jason McGee, helped Buncrana to victory in Moville

Reporter:

Tom Comack

26 Jun 2022 3:38 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

With Caolan McGonagle driving them on, Buncrana claimed the win and two precious league points in their meeting with Moville, in Pairc Na Carraige Moville on Saturday evening.

Moville 2-11
Buncrana 4-13 

County man McGonagle lorded in the middle of the field and capped a truly outstanding individual performance with a personal tally of 2-4 in a man of the match performance.

Moville who are struggling at the wrong end of the table put in a spirited performance and they were still in the game as they trailed by just three points at half time. Buncrana led 2-6 to 1-6 at the interval.  

Ryan Hegarty and  Diarmuid Walsh posted the other two goals for the winners while Shay McLaughlin and Michael Leech posted the goals for the locals in a cracking contest.

Shay McLaughlin and Michael Leech scored the Moville goals and Ciaran Diver chipped in with three points as the locals chalked up a big score.

Their final tally of 2-11 should be enough to win most games. However their Achilles heel was they conceded even more.


Moville scorers: Shay McLaughlin 1-1, Michael Leech 1-0, Joshua Lafferty 0-3, Ciaran Diver 0-3, Malachy McDermott 0-2, Evan Harkin 0-1, Eoin O’Doherty 0-1. 

Buncrana scorers: ,Caolan McGonagle 2-4,Ryan Hegarty 1-2, Diarmuid Walsh 1-0,William McLaughlin 0-3,  Kevin Tracey 0-2, Oisin O’Flaherty 0-1, 


Moville: Dylan Doherty; Brendan McCleneghan, Enda Faulkner, Eoghan McLaughlin, Mark Browne, Tony McCleneghan, Michael Leech; Malachy McDermottm Padhraic Skelly; Ronan Farren, Joshua Lafferty, Shay McLaughlin; Ciaran Diver, Evan Harkin, Evan Hudner.  


Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Stephen Doherty,Sean Doherty, Conor Grant J P McKenna, William McLaughlin, Oisin Crawford; Peter McLaughlin,Caolan McGonagle; Aedan Stokes,,Oisin O’Flaherty 0-1, Adrian Doherty;; Ryan Hegarty, Ryan McElhinney, Diarmuid Walsh 1-0. Oisin Hegarty, John Campbell. Subs used; Michael McLaughlin, Kevin Tracey, Niall Breslin, Cathal McNutt.

