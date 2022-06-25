Carndonagh crowned Donegal U-13A champions following stylish win over Aodh Ruadh

Carndonagh are celebrating following Friday night’s big win over Aodh Ruadh in the Donegal U-13A Hurling Championship final at the Donegal GAA Training Centre in Convoy.

Carndonagh 8-7

Aodh Ruadh 2-2

Midfielder Josh Walsh - son of the manager Ray, who is a native of Kilkenny - was top scorer on the night with a personal tally of 4-3, with all but one of his points from play.

Wing-forward Cian Lafferty also capped a good personal performance with a goal in each half while centre forward Kyron Doherty was also among the goal scorers. Conor Dolan, in the first half, and Oisin McCadden in the second found the net for Aodh Ruadh.

The game was 12-a-side because Aodh Ruadh were missing a number of players. Physically stronger, especially around the middle of the field, Carndonagh had one hand on the title at half-time. They led 4-2 to 1-1 at the interval.

Josh Walsh hit the first of the goals, Kyron Doherty added the next and Cian Lafferty drove home the third before Eoghan McCadden from a free got Aodh Ruadh off the mark 19 minutes into the game.

And Oisin Curran rounded off the scoring five minutes before half ended craztwith goal number four. Carndonagh played into a stiff breeze in the first half.

A goal and point were a poor return for Aodh Ruadh who had a good finish the half thanks to the Lion hearted performances of William Ryan, Eoghan McCadden and Antoin Duffy in the middle third.

Josh Walsh kick-started the second with goal number five in the opening two minutes and the Inishowen side drove on after that with further green flags from Cian Lafferty and Walsh and points from team captain Hugh McGinn and Eoghan Butler.

This was a polished performance from a well drilled, organised side with loads of skill. The winners had first class performances all through the team with Josh Walsh, Ronan Butler, Hugh McGinn, Eoghan Browne, Oisin Curran, Kyron Doherty and Cian Lafferty the standout players.

William Ryan and Eoghan McCadden were the stand-outs for Aodh Ruadh with Antoin Duffy, Jack Gormley and Oisin McCadden playing good sporting roles. Joey Daly pulled off a number of good saves in goals for Aodh Ruadh.



Carndonagh scorers: Josh Walsh 4-3,1f; Cian Lafferty 2-0; Oisin Curran 1-0, Kyron Doherty 1-1; Hugh McGinn 0-2,1,f,’65; Ronan Butler 0-1.

Aodh Ruadh scorers: Conor Dolan 1-1,f; Oisin McCadden 1-0,. Eoghan McCadden 0-1,1f.



Carndonagh: Stephen Millar; Liam Doherty, Fionn Duffy, Donal O’Carroll; Shaun Farren, Hugh McGinn, Eoghan Browne; Ronan Butler, Josh Walsh; Oisin Curran, Kyron Doherty, Cian Lafferty; Oisin McElhinney, Nathan Burke, Darragh McLaughlin. Subs: Noah Burke for L Doherty, Darragh McLaughlin for O Curran, Dylan Donaghey for Shaun Farren, Cillian Gallagher forD Caroll,Rian O’Donnell for E Browne, Dominic Donaghey for J Walsh.

Aodh Ruadh: Joey Daly; Alex Kerrigan, Ethan Keneghan, Harvey Power; William Ryan, Jack Gormley, Eoghan McCadden; Conor Dolan, Antoin Duffy; Jamie McPheilim, Shaun McGarrigle, Oisin McCadden.

Referee: Aidan McAleer (Naomh Padraig, Muff).