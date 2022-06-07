Burt too strong for Buncrana in Inishowen derby

Ronan McDermott
Burt had too much power and panache for Buncrana in a well-fought Inishowen derby in the Donegal SHC at The Scarvey on Monday.
Buncrana 0-17
Burt 1-26
Burt led by 0-14 to 0-6 at half time with Liam Óg McKinney, Ronan McDermott, Christopher McDermott, Ciaran Brady, Jack Gallaghr and Callum Purves all on target.
For a pretty outgunned home side, marksman Caolan O’Neill, the hard-working Jack O’Loughlin and Dylan Duffy replied.
Buncrana improved after the break and hit 0-11-but Burt replied with 1-12 to seal a well-deserved victory.
Ronan McDermott got the goal and was among the points scorers also as they cruised to victory.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.