Kelly's last-gasp free gives St Eunan's a draw in Burt

Young St Eunan’s marksman Peter Kelly showed nerves of steel as his pointed free in injury time gave the defending Donegal SHC champions a draw in Burt on Friday evening.

Burt 3-11

St Eunan’s 0-20

It looked like two well finished second half goals from Ciaran Brady and the outstanding Ronan McDermott had clinched it for Burt as they led by 3-10 to 0-16 heading into the final quarter.

St Eunan’s, inspired by the accuracy of Kelly and stellar displays from Brian McIntyre and Colm Flood, hung tight and ground out a draw.

A goal from the in-form McDermott was key to Burt’s half time lead of 1-5 to 0-6 and Liam Óg McKinney was impressive from frees for the home side.

Kelly and Cormac Finn were on target for the visitors in a hard-fought opener.

Burt were sharper on the restart and Brady dispossessed a Eunan’s defender to hit an opportunist goal.

McDermott grabbed another goal with points from Kelly, Brian McIntyre and Ryan Hilferty keeping Eunan’s in touch.

McKinney hit a total of 0-7 for Burt to set up a frenetic finish, before Kelly’s cool strike levelled matters.