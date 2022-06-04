Kelly's last-gasp free gives St Eunan's a draw in Burt

St Eunan's had a memorable year in 2021 and needed a late point for Friday's SHC draw at Burt.
Young St Eunan’s marksman Peter Kelly showed nerves of steel as his pointed free in injury time gave the defending Donegal SHC champions a draw in Burt on Friday evening.
Burt 3-11
St Eunan’s 0-20
It looked like two well finished second half goals from Ciaran Brady and the outstanding Ronan McDermott had clinched it for Burt as they led by 3-10 to 0-16 heading into the final quarter.
St Eunan’s, inspired by the accuracy of Kelly and stellar displays from Brian McIntyre and Colm Flood, hung tight and ground out a draw.
A goal from the in-form McDermott was key to Burt’s half time lead of 1-5 to 0-6 and Liam Óg McKinney was impressive from frees for the home side.
Kelly and Cormac Finn were on target for the visitors in a hard-fought opener.
Burt were sharper on the restart and Brady dispossessed a Eunan’s defender to hit an opportunist goal.
McDermott grabbed another goal with points from Kelly, Brian McIntyre and Ryan Hilferty keeping Eunan’s in touch.
McKinney hit a total of 0-7 for Burt to set up a frenetic finish, before Kelly’s cool strike levelled matters.
