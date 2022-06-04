Search

04 Jun 2022

Late Doherty free earns Carndonagh a draw with MacCumhaills

Doherty clipped a point to give Carn a point from the Grand Canal Hotel Dublin Summer Hurling Championship clash

Cathal Doherty rescued a point for Carndonagh

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

04 Jun 2022 10:46 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A late pointed free from Cathal Doherty gave Carndonagh a deserved share of the spoils against Sean MacCumhaills in Fodden in the Grand Canal Hotel Dublin Summer Hurling Championship.

Carndonagh 0-16

Sean MacCumhaill’s 2-10

This was a hard- fought encounter with very little separating the sides with the home side clawing back a two-point deficit to tie matters.

MacCumhaills led 2-5 to 0-9 at the break with two opportunist goals coming from Conor Griffin and PJ Browne.

Luke White responded with some well-struck frees for Carn.

Former Donegal forward Lee Henderson landed a few frees for MacCumhaills.

The second half was well contested also, with White adding to Carn’s tally as they outscored the visitors by seven points to five.

White finished up with 0-12 of Carn’s 0-16 with Browne on target for the visitors in the second half.


 

