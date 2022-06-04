Late Doherty free earns Carndonagh a draw with MacCumhaills

Cathal Doherty rescued a point for Carndonagh
A late pointed free from Cathal Doherty gave Carndonagh a deserved share of the spoils against Sean MacCumhaills in Fodden in the Grand Canal Hotel Dublin Summer Hurling Championship.
Carndonagh 0-16
Sean MacCumhaill’s 2-10
This was a hard- fought encounter with very little separating the sides with the home side clawing back a two-point deficit to tie matters.
MacCumhaills led 2-5 to 0-9 at the break with two opportunist goals coming from Conor Griffin and PJ Browne.
Luke White responded with some well-struck frees for Carn.
Former Donegal forward Lee Henderson landed a few frees for MacCumhaills.
The second half was well contested also, with White adding to Carn’s tally as they outscored the visitors by seven points to five.
White finished up with 0-12 of Carn’s 0-16 with Browne on target for the visitors in the second half.
Hundreds of heartfelt and warm messages of congratulations have been sent to Dónal from all over the world
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.