Six goals for Alva McLaughlin as Carndonagh CS win Ulster U-14 Shield

Four goals in the last five minutes gave this Ulster U-14 Camogie Shield final in O'Donnell Park Letterkenny a more one-sided look than the efforts of St Columba's Stranorlar deserved.

Carndonagh CS 8-5

St Columba's Stranorlar 0-3

But there was no denying that Carndonagh were the side best-equipped to become the first Donegal school to win an Ulster schools' camogie title since Loreto Letterkenny 36 years ago.

Maria O'Kane, Kitty McGinn, Saoirse Butler and Ava Kelly formed a strong midfield diamond for Carndonagh while Alva McLaughlin was lethal on the edge of the square.

Stranorlar were the first to register scores through Eva Gallen-O'Dwyer and Abigh McMenamin. They enjoyed the majority of possession through the first half, but couldn't score enough and were caught by two late goals from Alva McLaughlin.

McLaughlin completed her hat trick in the 40th minute with a quick pull to the net. That put the Inis Eoghain side 3-2 to 0-2 ahead and playing with a strong breeze. There was only going to be one winner from that point.

Despite the best efforts of McMenamin, Abbie McClintock and goalie Áine Chambers, Carndonagh pressed away during the final quarter and McLaughlin added a second hat-trick along with goals each for Maria O'Kane and Ava Kelly.

Carndonagh: B Doogan, C Lafferty, E Devine capt, S McCaul, I Devlin 0-1, M O'Kane 1-0, C Callaghan, K McGinn 0-1, S Butler 0-1 free, K McElvaney 0-1, A Kelly 1-0, C Doherty, C Toland, A McLaughlin 6-1, N Nolan.

St Columba's: À Chambers, R Doherty, C Kelly, A Crawford, M McKelvey, A McMenamin 0-1 free, C McGlinchey, P Rushe, C Callaghan capt, E Gallen O'Dwyer 0-1, A McClintock 0-1, J McGlinchey, E McKinney, C Porter. Subs: L Flynn for C Porter, I Tinne for J McGlinchey.

Referee: James Callaghan