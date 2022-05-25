Donegal GAA have sold a 'record number' of tickets for Sunday's Ulster final

St Tiernach's Park is expected to be sold out to capacity on Sunday for Donegal's Ulster SFC final clash against Derry
Donegal GAA have sold over 15,000 tickets within the county for Sunday’s Ulster SFC final against Derry.
Declan Bonner’s side take on a Derry team under the management of former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher with a huge demand for tickets for the fixture at St Tiernach's Park, Clones, which can accommodate 28,750 supporters.
“It is a record for an Ulster final,” Donegal chairman Mick McGrath said. “I have seen us heading up the road before with maybe 10,000 or 11,000 sold, but 15,000 is by far and away the biggest ever uptake in the county. There is a huge interest in the game as can be seen when you go around the county.
“The fact we have not been able to get out for big games for the last few years means people are mad keen to go to live games again.
“The two stands, the Gerry Arthurs and Pat McGrane, were sold out at the weekend and there were still a few tickets available for the Eastern Stand and terrace on Monday evening but I suspect they are gone by now.”
As early as Monday, Ulster GAA stated: “It is unlikely that any further tickets will be available on general sale online or in stores, due to the large requirement of county committees and clubs from the participating counties.”
