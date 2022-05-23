Burt now seven from seven and top of Division 3 with win over Naomh Padraig 

Search

23 May 2022

Burt remain on top of the Division 3 table following Sunday's nine point win over neighbours Naomh Padraig

Burt were winners against Naomh Padraig at Hibernian Park

Tom Comack

23 May 2022 2:29 PM

Burt remained on top of the Division Three table following Sunday's nine point win over neighbours Naomh Padraig in their local derby clash at Hibernian Park. 

Burt 2-9
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 0-6

Burt played against the wind in the first half and were quick to settle with Sean McHugh and Keith McColgan hitting a point apiece in the opening five minutes.

With defences on top scores were few and far between. But gradually Naomh Padraig worked their way into the game and  thanks to points from Rory Hirrell and Jonny Toye levelled the tie before Joe McCauley edged the visitors ahead approaching half time.

But a well worked goal on the stroke of half-time when John Fitzpatrick got on the end of a good move that saw McElhinney flick on a kick out into the path of Denver Kelly.

Kelly drove down the centre of the Naomh Padraig defence to set up the full forward for a killer goal that sent Burt into the dressing room with a 1-3 to 0-3 to the good. 

On the resumption Jonny Toye and sub Calvin Gallagher exchanged points before Caolan McColgan, pointed from a spot kick.

And McColgan was involved in another penalty award at the other end moments later when he tripped Christy McDermott in the parallelogram, leading referee Callaghan to brandish a black card. Calvin Gallagher duly converted the penalty and Burt never looked back after it.

And Muf who lost McColgan to a black card for the penalty incident finished the game with 13 men after  full back Dermot Keaveney was shown a red card. Burt tacked on four unanswered points through Dara Grant, Sean McHugh, Calvin Gallagher and Keith McColgan for a comfortable win in the end.

Burt scorers:  C Gallagher 1-2,1-0 pen,  J Fitzpatrick 1-0, S McHugh 0-3, K McColgan 0-2, D Grant 0-1, Christy McDermott 0-1. 
Naomh Padraig:  J Toye 0-3,  R Hirrell 0-1,, J McCauley (0-1),Caolan McColgan 0-1,

Burt: K Brady; G Quinn, T Doherty, Seamus O’Donnell; D Grant, Stephen O’Donnell, K McColgan; D Kelly, C O’Donnell; D Gallagher, M McElhinney, C Porter; S McHugh, J Fitzpatrick, M Donaghey. Subs: D Bradley, C Gallagher, C McDermott, L McKinney, S Mullan.
Naomh Padraig: O McCauley; Cathal McColgan, D Keaveney, C Harkin; O McCool, R Hoy, J McCallion; E Keaveney, E Mullan; Cormac McColgan, M Doherty, R Hirrell; K Doherty, J Toye, J McCauley.. Subs: Caolan McColgan, A McLaughlin, A Lynch.

