Malin continue to lead the way in Division 2 following win over Four Masters

Malin kept their promotion hopes alive with a good home victory over Four Masters in a game well officiated by referee Shane Toolan who let the game flow.

Malin 2-11

Four Masters 2-7

The Inishowen team were 1-4 to 0-6 down at half-time, with James Duignan netting the only goal of the first half. However, Stephen McLaughlin with John Gerard McLaughlin. Malin midfielder Daniel Houghton saved a penalty after the break too, only for Joe Leape to make no mistake with the rebound.

Senan Quinn opened the scoring for the visitors from the throw in with Duignan driving through. Conor O'Neill replied soon after from the left. Shaun Kelly put Malin ahead with his trusty left foot.

Leape levelled after the ball was worked well out of the corner after a fast paced and physical first 10 minutes. Christopher McLaughlin then took a mark and slotted over to edge Malin ahead. Dermot Slevin equalised but Malin then had a great goal chance but Stephen McLaughlin's effort just squeezed over after he had rounded the keeper for a point.



Matthew Byrne put two between the two sides for the first time after great work from Shaun Kelly. James Crawford though hit back with a great score on the run and the visitors then hit the front just after, when a free dropped short and Duignan won the breaking ball and blasted home a goal through a sea of bodies. Matthew Byrne hit back in impressive fashion with a long range score to leave the half time score Malin 0-6 Four Masters 1-04.

Stephen McLaughlin made no mistake a second time when through on goal, he raised the green flag this time when he caught brother Christopher's ball across and let fly giving Cassidy in the Donegal goal no chance for a great start of the second half for the Connolly Park men.

Killian Faulkner converted a free to respond but Oisin McGonagle came up at the other end to point. Senan Quinn scored a point from play before a penalty was awarded to Four Masters, the penalty was saved by outfield player Daniel Houghton who went in temporarily but Joe Leape was on hand to put in the rebound.

Matthew Byrne then scored a glorious point from out on the left which dropped over just at the end to get back to within a point. Brendan McLaughlin finished off a great pass from Christopher McLaughlin to level the sides heading into the last quarter. Brendan McLaughlin had a goal chance but ran out of room and not even his soccer skills could angle in a goal after a delightful Stephen McLaughlin crossfield pass.



Josh Conlan put Malin ahead from a free after Conor O'Neill was fouled and Christopher McLaughlin freed another from the ground. Malin then goaled, a massive score at that stage of game, Josh Conlan's effort dropped short and a combination of Christopher and John Gerard McLaughlin managed to punch the ball home and they can fight who got the last touch later. Four Masters freed from James Crawford late on but the home side got back to winning ways again after defeat last week away to Naomh Columba and sit top of the division at the halfway point.

Malin scorers: Stephen McLaughlin 1-1; John Gerard McLaughlin 1-0; Matthew Byrne 0-3; Christopher McLaughlin 0-2, 1f; Oiśin McGonagle, Shaun Kelly, Conor O’Neill and Brendan McLaughlin 0-1, Josh Conlon 0-1, 1f.

Four Masters scorers: Joe Leape 1-1; James Duignan 1-0; Senan Quinn, James Crawford 0-2; Killian Faulkner and Dermot Slevin 0-1.



Malin: Daniel Mullarkey; Darragh McGeoghegan, Ciaran Doherty, Oiśin McGonagle; John Gerard McLaughlin, Charles Byrne, Paul McLaughlin; Daniel Houghton, Shaun Kelly Stephen McLaughlin Matthew Byrne, Christopher McLaughlin; Conor O'Neill (0-01) Josh Conlon, Damien Harkin. Subs used: Gary Farren for C Byrne (12), Brendan McLaughlin for Kelly (40), Adam McGonagle.

Four Masters: Martin Cassidy; Caolan Loughrey, Aidan McHugh, Darragh Geary; Leo McHugh, Richard O'Rourke, Darren Quinn; Patrick Reid, Oisin Reid; Senan Quinn, James Duignan, Joe Leape; Killian Faulkner, Dermot Slevin, James Crawford, Subs: Alex McCalmont for Slevin (47), Evan Gallagher for Darragh Geary (52), Conor Reid (52)