Search

16 May 2022

Hegarty and O’Flaherty score the goals as Buncrana beat Milford

Buncrana claimed a fourth Division 2 win of the campaign when they overcame the challenge of Milford at the Scarvey

Hegarty and O’Flaherty score the goals as Buncrana beat Milford

Milford goalkeeper Sean Gallagher at full stretch as Buncrana close in on goal at the Scarvey on Sunday

Reporter:

Tom Comack at the Scarvey

16 May 2022 11:57 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Buncrana clocked up another valuable league win with a four-point victory over Milford at the Scarvey.

Buncrana 2-9 
Milford 0-11 

Oisin Hegarty and Oisin O’Flaherty scored the goals both in the first half with Hegarty’s strike the opening score two minutes into the game.

And the evergreen O’ Flaherty struck 20 minutes later for green flag number two. He was filling in for Caolan McGonagle, and got on the end of a good move and played a one-two with John Campbell to give Sean Gallagher no chance from close range.

And the home side knocked over two  more  points in the closing 10 minutes to lead by seven points at half-time.  Ryan McElhinney, Campbell (2) and Peter McLaughlin scored the points for a 2-4 to 0-3 half-time score. Cathal McGettigan two and Shane Black one were the Milford first half scorers. 

Tony McNamee and Marty Doyle struck two quick points on the resumption for Milford who in the second half had  the stiff breeze in their back. 

 Matthew Mulholland, who had a fine game at centre half-forward, the raiding Aidan Stokes and Campbell responded to put Buncrana back in the driving seat. All of a sudden the margin was out to eight with 20 minutes remaining. 

But with Campbell forced off with a shoulder injury Milford came more into the game and while Milford  finished with a late flurry Buncrana managed to keep them at arm's length.  

Buncrana scorers: John Campbell 0-3,1f; Oisin Hegarty and Oisin O’Flaherty 1-0; Ryan McElhinney, Aiden Stokes, Ryan McKinley, Peter McLaughlin, Matthew Mullholland, Kevin Treacy and Niall Breslin 0-1,   

Milford scorers: Cathal McGettigan 0-5,3f; Shane Black, Marty Doyle, Ryan McMahon, Tony McNamee, Paddy Ferry and Darragh Black  0-1. 

Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Conor Grant, Sean Doherty, Cathal McNutt; Aedan Stokes, William Doherty, Oisin Crawford; Peter McLaughlin, Oisin O’Flaherty; Adrian Doherty, Matthew Mulholland; Ryan Hegarty, Oisin Hegarty, John Campbell. Subs: Michael McLaughlin for C McNutt, Niall Breslin for J Campbell, Kevin Treacy for M Mulholland.

Milford: Sean Gallagher; Shea Durning, Conor Coll, Dylan Dorian; Anthony Curran, Ronan Docherty, Paddy Ferry, Ryan McMahon,  Eoin O’Donnell; Cathal McGettigan, Shane Black, Conor Gormely; Darragh Black, Marty Doyle, Tony McNamee. Subs: Brandon Toye for S Durning.

Referee: Ryan Walsh (Bundoran)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media