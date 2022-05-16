See-saw clash at Carrick Field between Moville and MacCumhaill's ends level

In a contest that ebbed one way and then another, perhaps it was only fair that it finished in a draw.

Moville 0-17

MacCumhaill’s 1-14

However, it was the home side, who put in their best showing of the campaign to date, who were the ones who might feel as though they missed out on the victory. Substitute Dylan Doherty had just kicked Moville’s 17th point before, five minutes into two minutes of injury time, which was bitty, Kevin McCormack levelled it with the very last kick.

It brought McCormack’s total for the day to 1-6, following an impressive hour from the teen, while the home side were driven on by Ciaran Diver, Enda Faulkner and Tony McClenaghan.

It was MacCumhaill’s who settled much the better and with Martin O’Reilly kicking three first half points, were 0-4 to 0-1 up at a stage, then 0-7 to 0-4 before going in 0-10 to 0-8 in front. However, O’Reilly’s forced withdrawal through injury was a blow.

Ryan Coyle made a super save right at the start of the second half from Keegan, although was beaten on 36 minutes when the same player set up McCormack to net and give the team from the Twin Towns a 1-11 to 0-10 lead.

Moville weren’t deflated by that in any means and managed to tag on the next five scores, with two from Diver, Michael Barr’s 45 and a Josh Lafferty brace making for a lead of 0-15 to 1-11.

The lead passed over and then back, with McCormack and Keegan edging MacCumhaill’s in front by one and then Eoghan McLaughlin and Doherty doing the same for the Inishowen team. They thought that might’ve been enough to clinch it, only for McCormack to kick a free to draw the match.

Moville scorers: Ciaran Diver 0-5, 2f; Michael Barr 0-3, 2 ‘45; Josh Lafferty 0-2; Malachy McDermott, Padhraic Skelly, Ronan Farren; Eoghan Doherty; Christy Hegarty, Eoghan McLaughlin and Dylan Doherty 0-1.

Sean MacCumhaill’s scorers: Kevin McCormack 1-6, 2f; Martin O’Reilly 0-3, 2f; Brendan McLaughlin 0-2, 1f; Jamie Keegan 0-2, Barney Lafferty 0-1, 1f.

Moville: Ryan Coyle; Brendan McCleneghan, Enda Faulkner, Declan Diver; Ronan Farren, Tony McCleneghan, Eoghan McLaughlin; Malachy McDermott, Padhraic Skelly; Michael Leech, Michael Barr, Ciaran Diver; Eunan Hegarty, Christy Hegarty, Josh Lafferty. Subs: Eoghan Doherty, James Henry and Dylan Doherty.

Sean MacCumhaill’s: Eoin Gallen; Eoin McGonagle, Ronan McMenamin, Gary Dunnion; Josh McMenamin, Andrew McCloskey, Chad McSorley; Gavin Gallagher, Gary Wilson; Jamie Keegan, Barney Lafferty, Cian Mulligan; Brendan McLaughlin, Martin O’Reilly, Kevin McCormack.

Referee: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan)