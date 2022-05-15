Search

16 May 2022

Burt maintain blistering start with win at Naomh Ultan

Burt are the form team in Division 3 of the All-County Football League and the only side in the county with a 100 percent record, following their victory over Naomh Ultan on the road

Naomh Ultan and Burt players contest a loose ball in Dunkineely. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin at Dunkineely

15 May 2022 9:29 PM

A superbly crafted goal in the 37th minute from Burt was the key score in this absorbing battle in the sun between the two pacesetters in Dunkineely. 

Naomh Ultan 0-9 
Burt 1-8 

It was a trademark lightning Burt break from defence, as centre forward Sean Mullan scythed through the centre of the Naomh Ultan defence and hit full forward John Fitzpatrick with a peach of a pass. The full-forward kept cool before sliding the ball low to the net. Fitzpatrick’s fabulous strike put Burt into a 1-5 to 0-5 lead. 

Naomh Ultan’s Sean White struck back immediately with a fine long- range point into the breeze, and even though Naomh Ultan kept pressing, that goal meant the well contested match was just out of their reach. 

This victory puts Burt top of the table and unbeaten after six games while Naomh Ultan are a close second. On balance Burt probably deserved this victory as they looked the more purposeful side and created several gaps in the Naomh Ultan defence which were not fully exploited. 

Burt’s “Jim McGuinness type” tactics of making a wall across the 45 meant that the home side had to rely on long range points and frees for the bulk of their scores. But the home side were struck a heavy blow when their talismanic centre back Aaron Kyles was not able to come out for the second half due to an ankle injury. 

They also lost centre forward Luke Gallagher to injury in the opening five minutes. The home side had a good start and moved into a 0-2 to 0-0 lead thanks to well struck efforts from Cian Kennedy and the towering Dermot Gallier. 

Naomh Ultan were also quite defensive, and it took Burt almost twelve minute to register a score from Darren Gallagher with the experienced Dara Grant levelling matters a minute later. 

Burt had a brief lead when the outstanding Sean McHugh pointed a free to which Kennedy replied within 10 seconds. Kennedy then put the home team in front with another point as play edged towards the break. 

McHugh tied matters again with a great point from play as the sides were level on a score of 0-4 to 0-4 at the break.  Naomh Ultan were forced to put on the youthful Barry Murray for the injured Aaron Kyles as Burt centre-forward Sean Mullan put them back in the lead-only for Kennedy to level matters. 

And then Fitzpatrick struck for the crucial score that effectively decided this encounter. 

Sean White pointed for Naomh Ultan and that set the pattern in a very closely contested affair-and a valuable two points for the visitors.  And as Donegal hurlers are out of the Nickey Rackard Cup team boss Ciaran Dowds will have the considerable services of Ronan and Christopher McDermott for the rest of the League. 

But, Dunkineely were most impressive given the fact that, for various reasons, they are minus Alan Lyons, Daniel Gallagher, Dara Murrin, James Byrne, Peter Alvey and Aidan Duddy.

Naomh Ultan scorers: Cian Kennedy (0-4, 3f), Sean White (0-2), Jack Boyle (0-1), Dermot  Gallier (0-1), Patrick White (0-1).
Burt scorers: John Fitzpatrick (1-1), Sean McHugh (0-4, 3f), Dara Grant (0-1),Darren Gallagher (0-1), Sean Mullan (0-1).  

Naomh Ultan: Daniel McGlynn; Jordan Watters, Darragh Byrne, Kevin McGuinness; Jack Boyle, Aaron Kyles, Matthew Huntley; Dermot Gallier, Sean White; Cian Kennedy, Luke Gallagher, Joseph Alvey; Kyle Breslin, Mark Erskine, Patrick White. Subs; Jared Harvey for Luke Gallagher, Barry Murray for Aaron Kyles (half-time) 

Burt: Ciaran Brady; Gareth Quinn; Tom Doherty, Damian Bradley; Kenneth McGrory, Stephen O’Donnell, Dara Grant; Mark McElhinney, Conor O’Donnell; Darren Gallagher, Sean Mullan, Callum Porter; Sean McHugh, John Fitzpatrick, Martin Donaghy. Subs: Calvin Gallagher for Sean Mullan (45), Liam Óg McKinney for Conor O’Donnell (53). 

Referee: Kenneth Byrne (Naomh Columba) 

