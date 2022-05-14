Search

14 May 2022

Donegal delight at victory in U-16 Championship Gold final

Liam Skelley's team came through an exciting shootout against Monaghan by two points in the end

The Donegal U-16 panel celebrate their win in the U-16 Championship Gold final

Alan Foley

14 May 2022 11:01 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal were victorious in the Ulster U-16 Championship Gold final against Monaghan at Augher St MaCartan’s in Tyrone.

Donegal 5-10
Monaghan 2-17

The side managed by Liam Skelly put in a top class showing to overcame a side that had beaten them in the group stage of the competition, thanks to two goals from Ava Walsh from Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, while Mary Anne Ward from Glenfin, Kilcar’s Eva Gallagher and Aisling O’Neill from Malin also netted. 

At half-time, Donegal had gone into a four-point lead, at 3-4 to 2-3, with Walsh grabbing 2-1, which were added to by points from Katie Dowds and Eva Gallagher. Ward had scored Donegal’s third goal.

Monaghan put up a real fight of it in the second half and scored some fine points, however, Gallaher and O’Neill added further goals, with Bronagh Butler from Carndonagh playing a captain’s role in scoring three points. Saraf Thomas was also on the scoresheet with a point, as Donegal ran out two-point winners in the end.

Donegal scorers: Ava Walsh 2-1; Mary Anne Ward, Eva Gallagher and Aisling O’Neill 1-1; Bronagh Butler 0-3; Katie Dowds 0-2; Sara Thomas 0-1. 

Donegal: Claire Diver (Dungloe); Erin Leech (Moville), Ellie Ward (Dungloe), Niamh Boner (Termon); Tara Rose Mahon (Buncrana), Ava Caulfield (Dungloe), Katie Dowds (MacCumhaill’s); Cara O’Loughlin (Aodh Ruadh), Ulitah Boyle (Dungloe); Cora Doherty (Naomh Conaill), Bronagh Butler (Carndonagh), Aisling O’Neill (Malin); Eva Gallagher (Kilcar), Mary Anne Ward (Glenfin), Ava Walsh (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin). Subs:  Rhiana McColgan (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin), Maria Ni Ghallachoir (Gaoth Dobhair), Sara Thomas (Four Masters).
Other panellists: Clodagh Ellis (Naomh Columba), Orla Molloy (Naomh Conaill), Caoimhe Earley (Ardara), Rebecca Campbell (MacCumhaill’s), Aoibhín McIvor (Moville), Nicole McDaid (Buncrana), Síle Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair), Jessica Gallagher (Ardara), Rhianna McCready (Dungloe), Emily Boyce (MacCumhaill’s), Lauren McCann (Burt), Meave Brady (Termon)

