Conor O'Donnell: 'I got a foot on it and it went into the net, thankfully'

Conor O’Donnell swung an eventful Ulster SFC semi-final Donegal’s way with the opening goal against Cavan on Sunday.
The Carndonagh clubman was only on the field two minutes when he reacted to a loose ball that came his way in the 61st minute, to steer past Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan from the ground - soccer-style.
The ball fell O’Donnell’s way when a wayward effort at a point from Jamie Brennan dropped into the Cavan square, with Donegal captain Michael Murphy challenging Galligan and full-back Padraig Faulkner.
Declan Bonner’s side made sure of the victory, which came on a 2-16 to 0-16 scoreline, when Patrick McBrearty rammed home a second goal as another dropping ball - this time from Niall O’Donnell - caused bother in the Cavan square.
“It just kind of flashed in front of me and I got a foot on it and it went into the net, thankfully,” a delighted Conor O’Donnell said at the tunnel at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones.
“We probably needed that goal at the time as it was level and Cavan had played very well all day.”
Buncrana’s Caolan McGonagle also came off the bench with a considerable impact, curtailing the influence of Cavan’s Thomas Galligan at midfield and giving Donegal some physical presence and driving force.
It means that Donegal are in a 10th Ulster final in just 12 seasons and this weekend can sit back with considerable interest as Derry take on Monaghan in the second of the last four ties. O’Donnell was delighted just to play his part and is in with a chance of a first Ulster SFC winners’ medal, with the final due to take place on Sunday, May 29.
