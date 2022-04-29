GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (April 30 & May 1)
It is the third weekend of GAA All-Ireland Senior Championship action and there are plenty of fixtures live on television!
Saturday's TV schedule starts with the Ulster Senior Football Championship meeting between Monaghan and Down before Wexford and Dublin go head to head in the Leinster Senior Football Championship on Saturday evening.
Sunday will kick off with the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship clash of Galway and Kilkenny on RTE 2 before Tyrone take on Derry on the same channel. The Munster Senior Hurling Championship fixture between Cork and Clare is also available to watch on GAA GO.
See the full GAA TV schedule below:
Saturday April 30
Ulster SFC
Monaghan v Down, Clones, 4.30pm - Sky Sports Arena
Leinster SFC
Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm - Sky Sports Arena
Sunday May 1
Leinster SHC
Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium, 2pm - RTE 2
Munster SHC
Cork v Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm - GAA GO
Ulster SFC
Tyrone v Derry, O’Neill’s Healy Park, 4pm - RTE 2
