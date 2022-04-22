Search

22 Apr 2022

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

22 Apr 2022 10:34 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

There are plenty of GAA All-Ireland Senior Championship fixtures live on the television this weekend!

Saturday's TV schedule will kick-off with Antrim and Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship before two hurling championship encounters follow the football. Wexford and Dublin clash in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship while two of the championship favourites, Limerick and Waterford, will go to battle in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

Sunday begins with the hurling encounter of Tipperary and Clare and at the same time, Donegal and Antrim will go head to head in the football. The weekend's TV listings will come to a close with a crucial Connacht Senior Football Championship clash between Mayo and Galway, who will meet at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

See the full GAA TV schedule below:

Saturday 23 April

Ulster SFC

Antrim V Cavan, Corrigan Park, 2pm - BBC Northern Ireland

Leinster SHC

Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm - Sky Sports Arena

Munster SHC

Limerick V Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm - Sky Sports Arena

Sunday 24 April

Munster SHC

Tipperary V Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm - RTE 2

Ulster SFC

Donegal V Armagh, MacCumhaill Park, 2pm - BBC Northern Ireland

Connacht SFC

Mayo V Galway, MacHale Park, 4pm - RTE 2

