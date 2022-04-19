Search

19 Apr 2022

GAA confirm referee appointment for Donegal-Armagh

Donegal begin their Ulster SFC quest against Armagh in Ballybofey this Sunday

Chris McNulty

19 Apr 2022 7:06 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Maurice Deegan has been confirmed as the referee for Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final between Donegal and Armagh in Ballybofey.

The GAA have announced that experienced Laois whistler Deegan will take charge of the eagerly-awaited tie.

Deegan has refereed three All-Ireland finals, including Donegal’s win over Mayo in 2012.

Armagh are seeking a first championship win over Donegal since a 2010 qualifier in Crossmaglen with Donegal having won the last three Championship meetings of the teams - including a 12-point win in a 2020 semi-final.

Donegal have not lost their opening Ulster SFC game since 2010 when losing to Down after extra time in a quarter-final.

