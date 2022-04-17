Burt have too much firepower for Urris in Inishowen derby

Burt made it three wins from their first three games in Division 3 with a comfortable win over Urris at Hibernian Park.

Burt 3-12

Urris 0-4



John Fitzpatrick and Darren Gallagher scored the goals with corner-forward Fitpatrick netting two, both in the second half while Sean McHugh once again top scored for the locals with eight points.



The writing was on the wall from early on. Burt played into a stiff breeze and reeled off the game’s first five points inside the opening 10 minutes. The elusive McHugh posted all five points for the men from Hiberian Park who were playing a fast flowing direct brand of football.





It was 12 minutes before Kevin McLaughlin, from a 40-metre free, opened the Burt scoring. Three minutes later Gallagher finished off a sweeping move that began with fullback Stevie O’Donnell for the Burt goal and a 1-7 to 0-1 lead with 15 minutes on the clock.



The strike rate dried up for the best part of the second quarter before McHugh and dual star Christy McDermott raised white flags and full forward Pearse McCarrion struck for Urris’s second point in the closing seconds of the first half.



Any chance of an Urris second half revival were well and truly ended when the razor sharp Fitpatrick struck for goal number two in the early minutes of the second period.



Burt now led 2-7 to 0-2 and while Kevin McLaughlin again from a free found the range for a third Urris third point. Wind-assisted Burt continued to press with Denvir Kelly, Dara Grant and Keith McColgan in the half backline, their launching pad.

McHugh and Martin McElhinney from a 45 after McHugh was denied from the penalty spot by a top drawer save from Jonathan Noone, in the Urris goals.



The keeper guessed correctly and dived to his right to turn the spot kick around the post. Denvir Kelly had been tripped for the penalty. But the Urris keeper was plucking the ball out of his net minutes later when Fitzpatrick struck for goal number three. That was on 45 minutes and Burt led 3-9 to 0-3.



The game fizzled out in the final quarter with Fitzpatrick, McHugh and substitute John O’Brien landing points for the locals and Eoin McLaughlin scored Urris’s points.



Burt scorers: Sean McHugh 0-8, 4 f; John Fitzpatrick 2-1; Martin McElhinney 0-1, 45; John O’Brien and Christy McDermott 0-1.

Urris scorers: Kevin McLaughlin 0-2, 2f; Pearse McCarron and Eoin McLaughlin 0-1.

Burt: Shay Bown; Seamie O’Donnell, Shane O’Donnell, Gareth Quinn; Keith McColgan, Denvir Kelly, Dara Grant; Conor O’Donnell, Martin McElhinney; Darren Gallagher, Christy McDermott, Callum Porter; J Fitzpatrick,Martin Donaghy,, S McHugh.

Subs: Calvin Gallagher for C Porter, Sean O’Donnell for C McDermott, Jack O’ Brien for D Grant, Kevin Curran for G Quinn, Ciaran Bradley for C O’Donnell.

Urris: Jonathan Noone; Martin Brennan,Kieran Kelly, Sean McDaid; Dean Harkin, Oisin Devlin, Brendan Doherty; Luke Devlin, Eoin McLaughlin; Kevin McLaughlin, Padraig Doherty, Oisin Hession; Conor Bradley, Pearse McCarron, Peter Devlin. Subs: Conor O’Donnell for P Devlin, Gavin McDaid for C Bradley.