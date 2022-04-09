Curran's goal decisive as Burt win at MacCumhaill's

An early goal from Burt’s Paddy Curran was the main difference between the sides in Sean MacCumhaill Park.
Sean MacCumhaill’s 0-9
Burt 1-10
Burt led at the break by 1-4 to 0-5 in an even enough affair. There was a 20-minute lull in scoring in the second half, but this evenly contested affair came to life in the final minutes where the home side had chances to steal the game.
Lee Henderson’s frees took them every close to achieving that goal. But Burt, inspired by the Curran’s and Ciaran Brady held out for a deserved victory. Lee Henderson was MacCumhaill’s main threat.
It was both sides' first outing of the campaign, with only St Eunan's clash with Setanta taking place on the opening weekend of the season.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.