Goals pave the way as Buncrana defeat champions St Eunan's in SHL

Buncrana opened their Senior Hurling League campaign with victory over St Eunan's
Goals surely win matches as home side Buncrana showed in this narrow home victory over reigning SHL champions St Eunan’s.
Buncrana 3-8
St Eunan’s 0-15
This was a well contested affair between two evenly matched teams decided by Buncrana's ability to find the net. The scored goals thanks to Oisin Grant in the 15th minute and then Tom Clare Jnr 10 minutes later.
And their third was the clinching one, coming from David Carey in the 52nd minute. Carey’s goal turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead which they never surrendered.
The home side led by 2-4 to 0-8 with Caolan O’Neill and Carey on target for the winners. Peter Kelly landed the bulk of the Eunan’s scores and Paul O’Donnell also chipped in for the losers. A good morale boosting win for Burt, while St Eunan’s are giving young players some valuable senior experience.
