Search

04 Apr 2022

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin have too much firepower for Robert Emmets

A 10-point win in Ture set Naomh Padraig off and running in Division 3 against a 14-man Robert Emmets

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin have too much firepower for Robert Emmets

Robert Emmets goalkeeper Ronan Kennedy makes a break from his goalmouth against Naomh Padraig. Photos Thomas Heaney

Reporter:

Tom Comack

03 Apr 2022 11:36 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Padraig were comfortable opening day Division 3 winners against 14-man Robert Emmets at Ture.

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 1-11
Robert Emmets 1-1

Ten points separated the teams at the finish thanks to a good second half performance from Naomh Padraig. Despite being down to 14 for most of the opening half Robert Emmets were still in this game at half-time. Veteran Marcus Curran picked up a straight red card, three minutes into the game. Naomh Padraig led 1-4 to 1-0 at the break.


Jonny Toye, Rory Hirrell and Eunan Mullan kicked the points and Joseph McCauley scored the goal for the locals. And Dylan McNamee scored the Robert Emmets goal directly from a 45. The Robert Emmets goal in the middle of the half tied up the game.

Naomh Padraig upped their game in the second period with Eunan Keaveny, Eunan Mullan, Jonny Toye, and Cormac McColgan all landing points. Goal scorer Dylan McMcNamee scored Robert Emmets only point of the second half.


Naomh Padraig scorers: Jonathan Toye (0-5), Joseph McCauley (1-0), Eunan Mullan (0-2), Eunan Keaveny (0-1), Darragh McIntyre (0-1),Cormac McColgan (0-1), Rory Hirrell (0-1).
Robert Emmets scorer: Dylan McNamee (1-1)

Naomh Padraig: Oran McCauley; Aiden Lynch, Dermot Keaveney, Rory Hirrell; Kevin Doherty, Joseph McCauley, Mark Doherty; Eunan Keaveny, Eunan Mullan; Jason McCallion, Jonathan Toye, Shaun Curran; Caolan Harkin, Ronan Hoy, Cathal McColgan; Darragh McIntyre, Cormac McColgan, Shane Grant.
Robert Emmets: Ronan Kennedy; Brian Lafferty, Jordan Tourish, Andrew McMenamin; Niall Quinn, Conor Dalton, Marcus Curran; Conor McGettigan, Rory Dalton; Aaron Dalton, Niall Kennedy, Reece Gallagher; Ciaran Dalton, Dylan McNamee, Donal Dalton. Sub: Dean Hughes

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media