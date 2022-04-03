Naomh Ultan survive late Urris comeback to take the points in Dunkineely

Naomh Ultan, who got opening win against Urris
Naomh Ultan 2-13
Urris 3-9
After leading by seven points with seven minutes to go, it took a late pointed free from Cian Kennedy to give home side Naomh Ultan the points in an entertaining game in Dunkineely.
It was not the first time that Kennedy has come up trumps with a winner late on.
Naomh Ultan scorers: Cian Kennedy 0-5; Alan Lyons 1-2; Mark Erskine 1-0; Dermot Gallier 0-3; Jared Harvey 0-2; Sean White 0-1.
Urris scorers: Kevin McLaughlin 1-6; Alan Friel 1-1; Mark McLaughlin 1-0; Padraig Doherty, John McCarron 0-1 each.
NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Jamie Cunningham, John Knightly, Kevin McGuinness; Jack Boyle, Aaron Kyles, Jordan Watters; Dermot Gallier, Sean White; Joe Alvey, Alan Lyons, Cian Kennedy; Jared Harvey, ark Erskine, Kyle Breslin. Subs: Matthew Huntley for Erskine; Rest of panel: Dara Byrne, Paul Gallier, Michael Breslin and Dermot McGlynn.
URRIS: Jonathan Noone; Brendan Doherty, Declan Grant, Andrew Doherty; Dean Harkin, Gavin McDaid, Matthew Brennan; Padraig Doherty, Oisin Devlin; Owen McLaughlin, Dean Kelly, John McCarron; Oisin Hession, Kevin McLaughlin, Alan Friel. Subs: Mark McLaughlin, Aaron Harkin.
REFEREE: Ryan Walsh (Bundoran)
Oisin Crawford, seen here in action last year against Naomh Columba, helped Buncrana to a win in Convoy
