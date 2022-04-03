Search

04 Apr 2022

Malin's new management team overcome Downings to make perfect start

Terence Doherty grabbed the only goal, as Malin had nine points to spare over the junior champions Downings

Malin put on a fine show at Connolly Park on Saturday

Alan Foley

03 Apr 2022 9:24 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

The Byrnes new tenure in the black and amber got off to a great start as Malin overcame Downings at Connolly Park in Division 2.

Malin 1-12
Downings 0-6

Early scores from Conor O’Neill set Malin on their way, however back to back scores Patrick McElwee evened the score.  The Returning Shaun Kelly broke from the Malin 21, playing a few 1-2’s and placed it over the bar. 

A Christy Fildara free kick, and a Josh Conlon score gave malin a three-point lead.  However it was on the half-hour mark, Terence Doherty knocked back 1-1 to send Malin in at half-time seven to the good, 1-6 to 0-2 in front.

In the second half, a mistake by Ben Miller saw Keelan McGroddy slip in and his effort was well saved by Ben Miller in goal for Malin. McAlwee and Oisin Boyce in particular kept the scoreboard ticking for the away team. 

But Malin were in control throughout with Doherty, Matthew Byrne and substitutes  Joseph Doherty and Conor McGeoghegan all combining for a nine-point win.

Malin scorers: Terence Doherty (1-2) Conor O’Neill, Matthew Byrne (0-2), Christy McLaughlin (0-2, 2f) Shaun Kelly, Josh Conlon, Joseph Doherty, Conor McGeoghegan (0-1 each)
Downings scorers: Patrick McElwee (0-3), Oisin Boyce (0-2), Eric Roberts (0-1), 

Malin: Ben Miller; Gary Farren, Ciaran Doherty, Oisin McGonagle; Conor Farren, Charlie Byrne, Paul McLaughin; John Gerard McLaughlin, Shaun Kelly; Josh Conlon, Matthew Byrne, Christopher McLaughlin; Conor O’Neill, Terence Doherty, Damien Harkin. Subs: Joseph McLaughlin, Conor McGeoghegan.

Downings: Aaron McClafferty; Max Davis, Ben McNutt, Hugo Davis; Kevin Doherty, Padraig McGinty, James Lee McBride; Oisin Boyce, Ronan Gallagher; Martin McBride, Oisin McBride, Patrick McElwee; Keelan McGroddy, Lorcan Connor, Gary McClafferty.

 

 

 

