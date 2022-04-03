Search

03 Apr 2022

Gaeil Fhánada find their early season groove to see off Moville

The Inishowen side were back in the second tier for the first time in 20 years but went down in Portsalon against Gaeil Fhánada

Gaeil Fhánada before their first game of the season at Portsalon

03 Apr 2022 11:19 AM

A real contest in the first half turned quickly in the favour of Gaeil Fhánada after the break, and a flurry of second half points saw them pull away from Moville to record a comfortable victory.

Gaeil Fhánada 0-18
Moville 0-5

The Gaels got off to a bright opening and were two points to the good after four minutes courtesy of Eoghan Carr and Mark McAteer efforts. The game entered a cagey period, and it remained in that vein until half time. Gaeil Fhánada enjoyed plenty possession but struggled to break down a stubborn and packed Moville rearguard.

Eoin Ó Dochartaigh converted a routine Moville free in the tenth minute to open their account, but a Ryan Mc Gonigle fisted effort saw the Gaels score their third of the day in the 17th minute. A Bernard McGettigan free after a foul on Sweeney left a three point gap between the sides as the break approached but Ó Dochartaigh struck another free for Moville before the break.

Gaeil Fhánada emerged from the dressing room a new side after the break, and two early individual efforts from the top drawer from Michael Sweeney and Bernard Mc Gettigan set the tone of the Gaels play for the remainder of the tie.

Ó Dochartaigh did score his and Moville’s third point five minutes after the break, but it was to offer only a brief reprieve. Ryan Mc Gonigle, Eoghan Carr and Bernard Mc Gettigan all hit fine scores in a three point period to send Gaeil Fhánada five points clear by the 11th minute.

Ó Dochartaigh struck from another placed ball for Moville midway through the second half, but from there it was one way traffic on the scoreboard. Bernard McGettigan, Eoghan Carr and Seamie Friel all pointed from play as the game passed the 20 minute mark. Liam McGrenaghan struck a huge score from near the touch line shortly after being introduced before four further points in the final five minutes completed the Gaeil Fhánada scoring.

Mark McAteer, Seamie Friel and Liam Mc Grenaghan were all on target late on. The final say came courtesy of Moville’s  Dochartaigh who converted his fifth free of the evening with the final kick of the game.

Gaeil Fhánada: Mark Mc Conigley; Liam Sweeney, Shaun Kerr, Jimmy Coyle; Michael Sweeney (0-1), Matthew Gallagher, Ryan McGonigle (0-2); Bernard McGettigan (0-4), Eoghan Carr (0-3); Mark McAteer (0-3), Paddy Heraghty, Brandon McClafferty; James Kerr, Alan McAteer, Seamie Friel (0-2). Subs: Odhrán Shiels for Jimmy Coyle, Oisín Mc Fadden (0-1) for Liam Sweeney, Paddy Carr for Paddy Heraghty, Oisín Shiels for Michael Sweeney, Liam Mc Grenaghan (0-2) for James Kerr.

Moville: Ryan Coyle; Ronan Farren, Markuss Braxiss, Brendan McClenaghan; Michael Leech, Declan Diver, Oisín McElhinney; Paddy Skelly, Enda Faulkner; Eoin Ó Dochartaigh (0-5), Josh Lafferty, Ciarán Diver; Eunan Hegarty, Christopher Hegarty, Danny Murphy.

