02 Apr 2022

Doneal's minor lady footballers round off campaign with defeat against Antrim

Disappointing Ulster season draws to a conclusion for Francie Martin's team

Donegal v Antrim

The Donegal minor ladies squad pictured before Saturday's game with Antrim in Ballybofey

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:46 PM

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

The Ulster Championship campaign came to an end for Donegal’s minor lady footballers as they hosted Antrim at Sean MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Saturday afternoon.


Donegal . . . 2-03

Antrim . . .  3-20


Francie Martin’s team have found the going extremely tough in Section A this season and after losing games to Cavan, Tyrone and Monaghan, they knew they would be finishing bottom of the group even before today’s game.

In the end, Antrim ran out really easy winners against a Donegal side who played well in parts, but ultimately struggled to maintain the threat of the Antrim forward line.

Antrim led by nine points at half time, 1-10 to 1-1. Donegal’s goal was scored by Glenfin’s Jamie Lee McMahon while Jodie McFadden knocked over a well taken free.

Donegal produced some good passages of football, but Antrim’s greater strength was very evident in the second half as they continued to produce quality scores.

The home side’s second goal was scored late on by Moville’s Shannon Leech while Tara Geoghegan (Dungloe) and Jodie McFadden scored the other points.

So it was a disappointing season for this Donegal team, but they can be congratulated for a wonderful attitude and committed approach since they first got together before Christmas.

Donegal: Tara Breslin (Naomh Columba); Louise Doherty (Letterkenny Gaels), Ellen Canavan (Four Masters), Erin Gallen (MacCumhaills); Clodagh Sheerin (St Eunan’s), Sophie Murphy (Malin), Abigail Temple-Asokuh (MacCumhaills); Jenny McGettigan (Termon), Aoibheann McGarrigle (Aodh Ruadh); Brenda Carr (Glenfin), Jodie McFadden (Termon), Aoibheann McConnell (Downings); Jamie-Lee McMahon (Glenfin), Codie Walsh (St Mary’s, Convoy), Abbie McGranaghan (Robert Emmetts).

Subs used: Caoimhe Doherty (Urris), Chloe McDaid (Buncrana), Tara Geoghegan (Dungloe), Bonnie McLaughlin (Buncrana), Sophie McFeely (St Eunan’s), Holly Roarty (Four Masters), Isla Ní Ghallachóir (Gaoth Dobhair), Clodagh O’Connor (Letterkenny Gaels), Aoibheann Doherty (Buncrana), Shannon Leech (Moville), Aoife Doohan (St Michael's), Niamh Harkin (Naomh Padraig, Muff), Hannah Hopkins (St Eunan's), Aobha Pasoma (Downings), Emma Neeson (Red Hughs).

