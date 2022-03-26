Mickey McCann ‘annoyed’ with Donegal’s second half

Mickey McCann was clearly not a happy man after Donegal hurlers lost to Sligo in Saturday’s Division 2B semi-final.

This was a match that Donegal could and should have won as 12 wides underlines.

Donegal were the better side as they turned over with a six points lead at half time and were eight in front at one stage.

Sligo were a new team in the second half and stormed to a memorable and historic victory.

McCann said: “The first 25 minutes we hurled very well. Even going in at half-time, we were six up and had the breeze on the restart.

“It was just a really poor performance in the second period. We just couldn't get our hands on the breaking ball. Sligo had all the hunger and that's where it went wrong. They had more possession and they used it really well. We're disappointed there at the end.

“Sligo were fit, physical and hungry. I'd say they finished with a stronger team than they started with. They brought three really good players into the mix.

“There isn't much between the two sides, but we came off second best today and it's disappointing.”

Donegal now have two full weeks to prepare for their opening round Rackard Cup match with Fermanagh in Enniskillen, which should give key players like Ritchie Ryan and Declan Coulter some real time to recover

McCann said: “Whatever about the result and promotion, we're more annoyed with our second-half showing. We wouldn't be happy with it.

“Our movement and play caused them so much trouble in the first-half but they upped a gear and we went down one and that's what cost us.

“Our work-rate went down and that gave them that wee bit more time on the ball. They got out of defence too easily.

“It allowed them to get the quality ball into their inside men. They took some really good scores. We have to regroup. It's all about the Nicky Rackard now for us. But we're just not happy with our second-half performance.”