26 Mar 2022

Parke strikes twice as Bonagee defeat Cockhill to reach final

Bonagee booked a place in the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup

Jack Parke (2) in action for Bonagee United against Cockhill Celtic. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Chris McNulty at Dry Arch Park

26 Mar 2022 10:29 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Jack Parke netted twice as Bonagee United came from behind to defeat Cockhill Celtic and reach the final of the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup.

Bonagee United 2

Cockhill Celtic 1

Parke’s brace, the first of which came less than a minute after Garbhan Friel opened the scoring for Cockhill, sends Jason Gibson’s men - who are already through to the League Cup final - into what will be the first final in this competition.

Until Friel’s opener, in the 65th minute, it had been a game of few chances, although Cockhill did have an effort chalked off in the last minute of the first half.

Peter Doherty met a Jack Doherty free kick to head beyond Oisin Cannon, the Bonagee goalkeeper. However, the offside flag of assistant referee Gerard Devine, cut short the celebrations.

Shane McGinty relishing Kildrum Tigers' testing schedule

“We’re in Cups, we’re trying to win things. We try to win them all and we might come away with something."

Friel headed over from a corner on the half-hour while at the other end Deano Larkin, following a good Bonagee passage down the right, was denied by a block.

After the break, Packie Mailey got on the end of a Tony McNamee throw-in, but was unable to threaten Daniel Houghton.

Cockhill hit the front in a route one fashion. Lee McColgan - who played for the Republic of Ireland Amateur team in midweek - knocked long from the back. Cannon surged from his goal, but lost possession and Friel tucked in the opener.

Bonagee’s response was instant. A piece of brilliance by McNamee made the chance. McNamee manoeuvred his way into the penalty area, retaining possession with superb close control.

McNamee fed the incoming Jack Parke who found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Larkin, having connected to a Michael Funston cross, had a header deflected over the top before Cockhill almost regained the lead.

They were within a lick of paint in the 78th minute as a stunning effort by McColgan smacked the underside of the crossbar.

Just four minutes later, the winner arrived.

McNamee was again involved. His inviting ball in around the back down the right-hand side sent Funston on his way. Funston’s persistence paid off as, again, Parke was on hand. Houghton got behind the shot, but not enough to prevent the goal.

Bonagee will take on Maiden City in the final after they defeated Monaghan United 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jack Parke, Daragh Ellison, Gareth Breslin, Packie Mailey, Mark Harkin, Micheál Doherty (Aidan McLaughlin 88), Gareth Harkin, Tony McNamee, Deano Larkin, (Michael Funston 71 (Dan O’Donnell 84) Jordan Armstrong.

Cockhill Celtic: Daniel Houghton, Peter Doherty, Fionn McClure (Stephen Duffy half-time), Lee McColgan, Adam McCarron, Jack Doherty, Jason Breslin, Jimmy Bradley, Garbhan Friel, Corey McBride, Christy McLaughlin.

Referee: Barry Maxwell.

