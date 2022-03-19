Late goals see Donegal turn tables on Dublin to reach League final

Donegal hit Dublin with two killer goals in the space of ten second to fashion a memorable victory in a hurricane in Clones.

Donegal 2-8

Dublin 1-10

Emma McCrory and Yvonne Bonner netted the goals, in the space of 23 seconds to seal a place in the Lidl NFL Division 1 final.

It looked bleak for Donegal as they trailed by 1-10 to 0-8 with three minutes remaining playing into the gale and defeat staring them in the face.

This Donegal team simply does not know the meaning of defeat as they surged downfield in search of the goal they so badly needed.

The recently returned Bonner, who had a massive game, unleashed a rocket that had goal written all over it -only for the ball to cannon off the crossbar.

Sub McCrory was on hand to palm the ball to the empty net to leave just two points between the sides.

But it got even better 23 seconds later when Dublin dual star Hanah Tyrell took a short kick out but gave the ball away to Bonner who had the simple task of tapping the ball into the net.

Suddenly Donegal were back from the dead and a point in front as they saw the game out as shell shocked Dublin had a late chance but hit the ball wide.

When Sligo referee Gus Chapman’s final whistle sounded there was a huge outpouring of emotion from the Donegal players and fans as it is not too often that they defeat Dublin.

In fairness to Dublin, they can feel rightly aggrieved at quite a few of referee Chapman’s decisions which went Donegal’s way.

Katy Herron on the ball for Donegal in the semi-final.

For Donegal team captain Niamh McLaughlin while Yvonne Bonner, Karen Guthrie and a well marshalled Geraldine McLaughlin had their moments while Katy Heron was a colossus in the middle of the park.

For Dublin Lynsey Davey and Kate Sullivan had their moments but this is one game they will be wondering just how they managed to lose.

Certainly, Donegal, for once had Lady Luck on their side and are now looking forward to a NFL appearance.

In game dominated by a howling hurricane, an early goal was always going to be a huge score.

And thus it proved, in blustery Clones as Dublin profited handsomely from an uncharacteristic error by Donegal keeper Rosin McCafferty for a really crucial score as the Dubs faced into the gale in the opening half.

It stemmed from a poorly struck 14 metre free from Kate Sullivan which McCafferty gathered safely in her arms.

Bit her quick clearance was intercepted by Dublin dynamo Hannah Tyrell who slid the ball low to the Tir Chonaill net.

Tyrell’s goal was a real sickener for Tir Conaill who had been leading by 0-5 to 0-1 at that point and suddenly we had a whole different game in the 25th minute.

And Sullivan made amends for her earlier miss with a well struck point to level matters a minute later.

Donegal did shake themselves, spurred by team captain Niamh McLaughlin and finished the half with two points from the returning Yvonne Bonner and a Geraldine McLaughlin free.

Indeed, all but two of Donegal’s first half points came from frees from the boot of a well marshalled McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie.

Dublin actually took the lead through Lyndsey Davey in the second minute, and this was cancelled by a Geraldine McLaughlin for Donegal.

Further points from McLaughlin and Guthrie pushed Donegal to that 0-5 to 0-1 lead before that killer Dublin goal.

Niamh McLaughlin played a real captain’s role and Dublin struggled to cope with her darting runs and clever kicked passes.

But Donegal finished the half strongly and points from Bonner and McLaughlin put them into a 0-7 to 1-2 interval lead.

It looked good for the Dubs as they turned over with the gale at their backs and they quickly set about reducing the leeway.

Kate Sullivan struck a quick point as Donegal keeper Roisin McCafferty played a bit of Gaelie Roulette and could easily have been lobbed from the middle of the field, had Dublin been more alert.

Lynsey Davey levelled matters in the fourth minute, but Dublin were starting to struggle to get the scores before Nicola Owens burst through to put them ahead.

They were generally on top but hit four bad wides.

Bonner showed Donegal’s spirit of resistance as she burst through four tackles to kick the point of the match to level matters in the 44th minute.

It was all Dublin thereafter and they looked to be in a comfortable position as Orla Nolan, Sinead Ahern, Tyrrell and Owens stretched that lead to 1-10 to 0-8.

But defiant Donegal refused to yield and got the two goals that mattered lucky or not to record a memorable victory.



Donegal: Roisin McCafferty; Shauna McFadden, Evelyn McGinley, Niamh Boyle; Niamh Carr, Shelly Twohig, Tara Hegarty; Nicole McLaughlin, Roisin Rodgers; Katie Herron Niamh McLaughlin, Yvonne Bonner (1-2); Blathnaid McLaughlin Karen Guthrie (0-3. 2f) Geraldine McLaughlin (0-3, 3f). Subs: Amy Boyle Carr for McFadden (35) Suzanne White for B.McLaughlin (40), Emma McCrory (1-0) for Hegarty (53)

Dublin: Ciara Trant; Jess Tobin, Niamh Collins, Leah Caffrey; Aoife Kane, Martha Byrne, Orlagh Nolan (0-1); Jennifer Dunne (0-1) Kate McDaid; Lyndsey Davey (0-2), Nicole Owens (0-2), Siobhan Woods; Hannah Tyrrell (1-2f), Niamh Hetherton, Kate Sullivan (0-2, 1f). Subs: Carla Rowe for Hetherton, Siobhan Kileen for Woods (half-time), Sinead Ahern (0-1) for Sullivan (46) Jodi Egan for Davey (49), Rachel Hartnett for McDaid (50)



Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo)