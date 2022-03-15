Donegal Under-20s turn focus to Ulster - McColgan

Caolan McColgan says Donegal Under-20s have their full focus on the Ulster Under-20 Championship now.

Saturday’s 2-10 to 1-6 win over Tyrone in Letterkenny earned Donegal the Leo Murphy Cup, the silverware on offer in the Under-20 Development League.

Kealan Dunleavy and Bobby McGettigan netted the goals as Donegal made it four wins from four after previous victories over Mayo, Derry and Roscommon.

“We’ve performed well over the four games,” Naomh Padraig Iskaheen man McColgan said.

“It’s good to get the trophy in the end. The games weren’t too bad. We’ve got changes and used 28 players over the games. It was good to get boys playing games.”

Gary Duffy’s Donegal have just three weeks to go until they begin their Ulster Championship tilt. Donegal have home advantage against Armagh.

McColgan said: “This was just preparing us for the Championship.

“It’s just three weeks away so we’re looking forward to it.”

McColgan pointed to Donegal’s professional set-up, which includes 2012 All-Ireland winners Eamon McGee and Leo McLoone.

“I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

“It’s a really professional set-up. We’re a good side and have good togetherness.

“We all believe that we can win the Ulster Championship. We’ll just focus on Ulster now.”