15 Mar 2022

Donegal Under-20s turn focus to Ulster - McColgan

Caolan McColgan says Donegal Under-20s are going into the Ulster Championship with confidence high after their winning of the Leo Murphy Cup

Donegal celebrate winning the Leo Murphy Cup on Saturday

Chris McNulty

15 Mar 2022 11:54 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Caolan McColgan says Donegal Under-20s have their full focus on the Ulster Under-20 Championship now.

Saturday’s 2-10 to 1-6 win over Tyrone in Letterkenny earned Donegal the Leo Murphy Cup, the silverware on offer in the Under-20 Development League.

Kealan Dunleavy and Bobby McGettigan netted the goals as Donegal made it four wins from four after previous victories over Mayo, Derry and Roscommon.

“We’ve performed well over the four games,” Naomh Padraig Iskaheen man McColgan said. 

Impressive Donegal lift U-20 Development League crown with win over Tyrone

Kealan Dunleavy and Bobby McGettigan grabbed the goals as Gary Duffy's team won the Leo Murphy Cup

“It’s good to get the trophy in the end. The games weren’t too bad. We’ve got changes and used 28 players over the games. It was good to get boys playing games.”

Gary Duffy’s Donegal have just three weeks to go until they begin their Ulster Championship tilt. Donegal have home advantage against Armagh.

McColgan said: “This was just preparing us for the Championship.

“It’s just three weeks away so we’re looking forward to it.”

Johanne McColgan wins Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year award

The Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin woman has won the overall award

McColgan pointed to Donegal’s professional set-up, which includes 2012 All-Ireland winners Eamon McGee and Leo McLoone.

“I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

“It’s a really professional set-up. We’re a good side and have good togetherness.

“We all believe that we can win the Ulster Championship. We’ll just focus on Ulster now.”

