Carndonagh duo help DCU to dramatic comeback win in Donaghy Cup final

DCU players celebrate after the Yoplait LGFA Donaghy Cup Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann, Dublin, and Marino Institute of Education
Dublin City University staged a fantastic comeback today to overcome Marino Institute in the Yoplait Ladies HEC Donaghy Cup final.
Carndonagh duo Emma Doherty and Laura Doherty were corner-backs for DCU, while Termon’s Aoife Kelly was also part of the panel and was introduced as a substitute.
DCU left themselves with a mountain to climb having conceded the first eight points of the final, but rallied to run out winners on a 2-11 to 1-11 scoreline.
