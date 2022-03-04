Barrett going to use league to finalise minor championship panel

Donagal manager Luke Barrett, left, makes his way to the pitch with his backroom staff before the Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship final last year
"We're together since start of January but it has been the most disjointed period I've ever had since I started three years ago," said Luke Barrett, as the Milford man looks forward to the start of the Ulster Minor League where Donegal play Fermanagh on Saturday at the Donegal Training Centre (12 noon throw-in).
The Donegal manager says that with four Donegal schools in action at senior level this week (Coláiste na Carraige, St Columba's, Stranorlar; St Columba's, Glenties and Loreto, Milford), it is not easy getting the proper preparation.
"We have players in all those teams. In the first three weeks, we had 15 players out with Covid because of close contacts and stuff. I haven't had a full squad on the pitch yet, not once," said Barrett, adding that Sean Martin of MacCumhaill's and Mark McDevitt of Naomh Conaill haven't trained with them yet.
Donegal panel
Zach Conlon (Malin)
JP McGuinness (Killybegs), Fiacra McClafferty (Downings)
Donal Gallagher (Glenswilly)
Gareth Gallagher (Termon)
Danny Diver (Carndonagh)
Jack Long (Glenfin)
Oisin Scanlon (St Eunan's)
Shaun McMenamin (MacCumhaill's)
Sean Martin (MacCumhaill's)
Eoghan Kelly (Aodh Ruadh)
Niall Prendiville (St Naul's)
Cian McGee (Dungloe)
Finbarr Roarty (N Conaill)
Shane Delahunty (Aodh Ruadh)
Eoghan Scott (Glenswilly)
Ben Rafferty (Kilcar)
Cian McMenamin (Termon)
Sean McLaughlin (Buncrana)
Lorcan McGee (Cloughaneely)
Conor McGinty (MacCumhaill's)
Odhran Doherty (N Conaill)
Mark McDevitt (N Conaill)
Max Roarty (St Michael's)
Odhran O'Connor (Glenfin)
Gavin Doherty (Killybegs)
Karl Joseph Roarty (Ardara)
Ryan Barrett (Bundoran)
Kevin Lynch (Muff)
Daithi Gildea (Glenswilly)
Padraig Coyle (Cloughaneely)
Senan Carr (Four Masters)
Jack Hegarty (N Ultan)
Shane Callaghan (N Columba)
