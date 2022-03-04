Barrett going to use league to finalise minor championship panel

"We're together since start of January but it has been the most disjointed period I've ever had since I started three years ago," said Luke Barrett, as the Milford man looks forward to the start of the Ulster Minor League where Donegal play Fermanagh on Saturday at the Donegal Training Centre (12 noon throw-in).



The Donegal manager says that with four Donegal schools in action at senior level this week (Coláiste na Carraige, St Columba's, Stranorlar; St Columba's, Glenties and Loreto, Milford), it is not easy getting the proper preparation.



"We have players in all those teams. In the first three weeks, we had 15 players out with Covid because of close contacts and stuff. I haven't had a full squad on the pitch yet, not once," said Barrett, adding that Sean Martin of MacCumhaill's and Mark McDevitt of Naomh Conaill haven't trained with them yet.

"They are all competing really well in Ulster Colleges. While they are not with us, those guys are getting a really quality game into them. And bar the Loreto game on Friday, which is a wee bit close to our game on Saturday it is every bit as good as training."Barrett's Donegal have had two challenge games so far: "We played Mayo and we played Cork. We were well beaten by Mayo but we only had 21 fit players to go down. Cork was different, it was played in that torrential weather down in the Connacht Centre of Excellence," said Barrett, who felt it was hard to gauge because of that."We were competitive in both games; we had six U-16s playing against Mayo. We are going to use the League now over the next few weeks to figure out what our best 24 is for the championship."Donegal have Fermanagh this weekend, then Cavan away the following week. There is a break then before they play Derry away and Sligo at home in the final game.Barrett feels that Derry and Tyrone will be the benchmark in Ulster again with Derry having quite a few from the MacRory Cup and Ranafast winning teams while Tyrone have four of last year's Ulster winning panel including two starters back."We are hearing that Fermanagh have had a ferocious amount of challenge games and are really competitive. They beat Armagh and played a couple of Connacht and Leinster teams."It's difficult to know where you are at this time of year and we're looking forward to Saturday," said Barrett, who is expecting a tougher than normal challenge from Fermanagh."I've heard that they have really bought into the county this year whilst in former years it was more about St Michael's of Enniskillen. They have got to the last two Ulster semi-finals, beaten last year by Tyrone and by a last minute point to Monaghan the year before. They meet Down in the preliminary round of the championship and we meet the winners and I feelit will be a different Fermanagh team coming to town on Saturday."From our perspective, we haven't been concentrating on any opposition. We have really been trying to get our own house in order and trying to develop our players. That is the plan for the league," said Barrett.

Donegal panel

Zach Conlon (Malin)

JP McGuinness (Killybegs), Fiacra McClafferty (Downings)

Donal Gallagher (Glenswilly)

Gareth Gallagher (Termon)

Danny Diver (Carndonagh)

Jack Long (Glenfin)

Oisin Scanlon (St Eunan's)

Shaun McMenamin (MacCumhaill's)

Sean Martin (MacCumhaill's)

Eoghan Kelly (Aodh Ruadh)

Niall Prendiville (St Naul's)

Cian McGee (Dungloe)

Finbarr Roarty (N Conaill)

Shane Delahunty (Aodh Ruadh)

Eoghan Scott (Glenswilly)

Ben Rafferty (Kilcar)

Cian McMenamin (Termon)

Sean McLaughlin (Buncrana)

Lorcan McGee (Cloughaneely)

Conor McGinty (MacCumhaill's)

Odhran Doherty (N Conaill)

Mark McDevitt (N Conaill)

Max Roarty (St Michael's)

Odhran O'Connor (Glenfin)

Gavin Doherty (Killybegs)

Karl Joseph Roarty (Ardara)

Ryan Barrett (Bundoran)

Kevin Lynch (Muff)

Daithi Gildea (Glenswilly)

Padraig Coyle (Cloughaneely)

Senan Carr (Four Masters)

Jack Hegarty (N Ultan)

Shane Callaghan (N Columba)