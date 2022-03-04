An alternative view: Silencing the c-word and beating the All-Ireland champions

Maybe you saw the story or maybe you didn’t. A couple of months ago, at the Alt Bar in Killea which nestles on the Derry border, the fellas who run the show banned the use of the c-word.

As a deterrent, a swear-jar type ventricle was plonked on the bar counter and any time the word c*vid was mentioned, the guilty party would have to pop €2 in the jar. It worked so well the Donegal Hospice got a donation in the region of €5,000. The story spread as far as the ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ which is broadcast from on NBC Rockefeller Center in New York, which, in anyone’s currency, is a fair trek from Killea.

Following Donegal’s pretty limp second half showing in Killarney and 1-13 to 0-7 defeat to Kerry in miserable conditions and and even more miserable trek home, manager Declan Bonner might’ve considered a ban on another c-word: cr*tics. Donegal’s youngsters were told not to take the c-word on, although that’s easier said than done in an era where everyone has a platform via social media and posts are louder than voices.

That same afternoon, Tyrone faced Kildare in Omagh, minus the ‘Athletic Grounds Four’ - the suspended quartet of Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Paudie Hampsey and Kieran McGeary, whom were dismissed against Armagh. As un-spectacularity goes, Tyrone versus Kildare was up there, but Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher’s side eked out a one-point win, had something under their belt, something which would definitely have provided some traction as they honed in on Donegal.

Not sure who coined the phase - perhaps nobody did till now - but one thing about those close to you, they can bring you down the quickest. Last summer, Tyrone defeated Bonner’s team on a day you could’ve fried an egg on your car bonnet in Enniskillen. And although plenty would’ve fancied them for Ulster, few would’ve thought they’d then be taking Sam Maguire into Aughnacloy - particularly having actually withdrawn from the All-Ireland series at one stage due to that c-word that would’ve cost you €2 in Killea.

But regardless of the fact Tyrone landed in a bus on Saturday which some claimed broke down on the way, with the glint of trophies and All-Stars, Donegal seldom cared for the reputation of their neighbours, and vice-versa. Even in the noughties, when Mickey Harte’s side took home three All-Irelands, Donegal might’ve been twiddling under Armagh’s thumb, but in the head-to-heads with Tyrone, they broke even.



Never really got the “bragging rights” thing when it came to Donegal and Tyrone. A friend of mine from “down the country” as Donegal folk collectively group non-Donegallers, was once miffed when he learned I’d had as many nights out in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan (none), as I had in Omagh, Strabane and Cookstown combined. Outside of Healy Park, the annual wander around Adsa is the sum total of it. Sure, the kettles are very reasonable, although there’s probably no need for a second kettle at home.

Bono, the frontman of U2, who can speak a pile of you know what, once said - paraphrasing here - that in most places on this planet, if someone sees their neighbour who works hard, earns plenty and has a lovely house and a modern car, they use that as the motivation to work hard, earn plenty and have a lovely house and a modern car.

In Ireland, if someone sees their neighbour who works hard, earns plenty and has a lovely house and a modern car, you basically just think that person is a clown and you’d be happier taking them out of it. That’s kinda the way Donegal and Tyrone always were.

There’s something magical about football under lights, particularly in front of a good crowd for a competitive contest in Ballybofey. Donegal hadn’t lost a league match there since Down in Division 2 in 2010, which was not long after Christopher Columbus discovered the Americans when he landed at Paria Peninsula.

Again, though, with Tyrone not overly concerned with the histrionics, they were given the tag of favouritism to end Donegal's 20-game streak at County HQ.

One of the first duels of the evening took place at the back of the Main Stand, where the majority of the hacks are housed of late. Gerry McLaughlin, one of the more experienced, was never a fan of that base and regular readers of his work would be well aware that he talks about wifi more frequently than a sales rep for Eir Broadband.

However, with a clear signal and megabytes faster than an Olympic sprint final, he was content in the great outdoors, making that point to Stephen Rochford and Kieran Espey before a ball was thrown into the air. As usual, there were a few changes to the matchday programmes, including Conor Meyler’s inclusion, which failed to get mention. For Donegal, Niall O’Donnell was in but the home side lined out with Michael Murphy, Caolan McGonagle and Michael Langan, as well as Jamie Brennan, Neil McGee et al.

Perhaps more to occupy Meyler than to imitate Murphy, Ryan McHugh started inside in an unconventional although perhaps horses-for-courses full-forward line with Kilcar clubmate Patrick McBrearty. Both men were on the scoresheet by the 13th minute, with Donegal 0-3 to 0-2 up as Frank Burns hit Caolan Ward with a challenge that was straight out of Twickenham.

The over-analysis and paralysis of stats claims opponents winning a kick-out is a stick to beat the poor goalkeeper with, like - last rugby themed one here for definite - the hooker who can only throw crooked line-outs.

Donegal got some joy off Tyrone’s although Niall Morgan, a primary school teacher by trade, never seems to get bogged down by the maths of it all. If the short ones don’t work, just go long. ‘If you win it, you win it. If they win it, we’re set to win it back,’ seems to be the Edendork man’s motto, and Tyrone have lived to tell the tale.

There was another meaty challenge, with Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Padraig McNulty not giving an inch, with the Tyrone man landing heavily on an arm while the Donegal player did a spin before getting to his feet gingerly, not wishing to show any sign of weakness. McNulty is stretchered off, with supplementary oxygen, and to the applause of all.

Tyrone got on top and kicked five points in succession. If All-Stars were handed out on cold Ballybofey nights in February, you’d certainly have put Michael McKernan’s name forward for one. The corner-back kicked two and seemed to have that much space in front of the stand he could’ve grazed sheep.

Against the wind and in third gear, Tyrone were 0-7 to 0-3 in front, and -one more for luck - looking c*mfortable. When the board went up for eight minutes - or a minimum of eight minutes as they say - of injury time, 23 minutes had passed since Donegal had forced the River End umpire to stoop for his white flag. This, the glass-half-emptiers might’ve suggested, was going to be a long night.

Maybe with the innocence of youth, Donegal weren’t overawed and McBrearty and Peadar Mogan combined to set up Conor O’Donnell to slap home his first ever goal for his county.

Before half-time he’d almost another goal with McFadden-Ferry playing himself into a good position and Eoghan Ban Gallagher setting up the chance. Morgan saved, although the Tyrone goalkeeper could only watch Jason McGee’s effort fly over his crossbar and somehow, Donegal were level at the break, 1-4 to 0-7.

At half-time, the feeling was that Donegal’s conclusion to the half was certainly gutsy, and in light of who was missing, commendable. There was still that nagging feeling though that it might not be enough the longer the game went on. ‘Stay in touch and see what happens,’ the glass-half-fullers might’ve suggested.

The second half was tit-for-tat, with Shaun Patton slipping a good bit, but kicking very well into the wind and both teams were competing for every single thing. Hugh McFadden could be seen giving Shane O’Donnell an encouraging arm over the shoulder, moments before the young St Eunan’s player kicked a fine score. Up top, Conor O’Donnell was revelling in Murphy’s No 14 shirt, kicking 1-3 and he’d head off to Carndonagh as man-of-the-match.

Tyrone matched Donegal on the scoreboard with Darren McCurry impressing and Cathal McShane’s first touch off the bench was an eye-of-the-needed pass to McKernan, who was denied a goal by a fantastic block by McHugh. Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí was brought in late in the first half to curb the Tyrone corner-back and the Naomh Conaill clubman was seeing plenty of the ball and was comfortable on it.

Donegal, you can’t help but think, are a more than decent team when they mix it up and take the initiative - a factor that was certainly overlooked following the draw with Mayo at Markievicz Park when most of the commentary was on the five-point-lead squandering rather than what took Bonner’s side there in the first place.

There was never more than a point between Donegal and Tyrone for the bulk of the second half and Oisin Gallen’s introduction was a welcome one from those from the Twin Towns and further afield. Johnny Munroe of Tyrone got in and smashed over, when there was a chance to at least test Patton and the All-Ireland champions were scattery in their shot-selection.

Gallen put Donegal one up with six to play but with that plus injury time to play, there was a feeling that there was another chapter or two to be penned yet. So it proved and to Donegal’s delight it came when Mac Ceallabhuí burst a gut to slap a pass from Mogan - who would’ve heard ‘pop it over’ rumbling through his head - into the net put things beyond any doubt at 2-10 to 0-12.

There’s still a bit of work to be done - only one team since 2008 has been relegated from Division 1 on six points - and right now Donegal have three to play and five points. Bonner and his team might not pay that much heed to what’s being said but at least the critics, sorry cr*tics, have been silenced for the time being.