Ronan McDermott joins the 100 Club as Donegal win in Wicklow

Donegal scored a fine away win over Wicklow in Aughrim, and virtually assured their slot in NHL Division 2B after an impressive display - and they’re looking up.

Wicklow 3-8

Donegal 2-16

And they did it minus three big players in the absence of suspended Declan Coulter, ace marksman Ritchie Ryan and centre back Michael Donaghue.

Ryan’s injury is more serious and it is feared that he may miss the rest of the League.

After leading by 10 points at the break, Donegal were forced into defending that lead which they did, adding a further nine points, but conceding three goals.

But it was a happier day for century boy and team captain Ronan McDermott who celebrated in style by grabbing the first goal in an impressive team display. And the bang in-form Davin Flynn weighed in with a most impressive 0-8.

And in the absence of this experienced trio, it was up to the younger players to show their mettle, and they did not disappoint.

Donegal were quick off the mark with early points from man of the match Flynn and Conor O’Grady.

Wicklow had a point from John Doyle, but it was then that Ronan McDermott found the net and Donegal were five points in front by the 15th minute.

Another goal from Barney Lafferty and points from Flynn and Daife O'Maoileidigh put Donegal into a 2-7 to 0-3 half time lead with Seanie Germaine also on target for the losers.

But Wicklow roared back and goals from Seanie Germaine and points from Torna Mlconry to leave just two points in it as Mickey McCann’s men’s lead was cut to 2-8 to 2-6. But they did not panic, and Flynn kept the score-board ticking over before Wicklow’s John Toomey got the Garden County’s final goal.