Conor O'Donnell named in gaa.ie Team of the Week

Conor O'Donnell has been named in the gaa.ie Team of the Week
Conor O’Donnell feels at home on the big stage and the Carndonagh man was named on the gaa.ie Team of the Week after a starring role for Donegal on Saturday night.
O’Donnell scored 1-3 as Declan Bonner’s team defeated All-Ireland champions Tyrone in Ballybofey,
O’Donnell a crucial goal just before half-time to pull Donegal back from the brink.
The player’s progress was halted by a cruciate injury in 2019, but he has made his place in the Tir Chonaill side in 2022.
“It’s very tough with the physicality and speed of it,” O’Donnell said.
“It’s a big step up to anything I’ve ever played. I’ve got a good run of games now and I’m getting used to the pace of it.
“We were a bit sloppy and the goal gave us a bit of a lifeline. It was score-for-score in the second half, but we worked it well.”
