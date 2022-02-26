McGettigan goals for Donegal U-20's prove the difference against Roscommon

Following on from his two goals against Derry last weekend, Termon's Bobby McGettigan repeated the trick against Roscommon
Donegal made it two wins from two outings in the U-20 Development League with a four-point win over Roscommon in Castlerea.
Roscommon 0-11
Donegal 2-9
Bobby McGettigan scored the goals that made the difference in this keenly contested second round Leo Murphy Cup tie at a windswept second pitch at O’ Rourke Park. The Termon forward had scored two goals the week beforehand in the 3-14 to 0-6 win in Derry.
Johnny McGroddy who was a real livewire at centre half-forward kicked five points while Paul O’Hare, Drew McKinney, Kieran Tobin and Caolan McColgan posted the points for the victors.
The game was made difficult for both teams with a strong crossfield win that slightly favoured the locals in the opening half hour. But if it did it was Donegal through the work and industry of McGroddy, Paul O’Hare, Drew McKinney, Carlos O’Reilly, Coalan McColgan and Sean Doherty, led by two points at the half-way mark.
McGettigan on the edge of the large rectangle proved a real handful for the Roscommon last line of defence. At the other end Doherty was simply outstanding, high or low, it did not matter, as the Buncrana came out with the ball time after time.
Adam McDermott, Conor Hand, Cathal Feeley, Daire Cregg hit points for Roscommon, who enjoyed a good second quarter to draw. The locals, who lost their opening game Mayo, came from 0-3 to 0-0 score down to draw level with the clock ticking on the first half.
But thanks to late points from McGroddy, a mark and Kieran Tobin, Donegal deservedly led at the break. McGettigan plundered the game’s opening goal five minutes into the new half when he toe-poked am O’Reilly centre after it broke between himself and McGroddy.
