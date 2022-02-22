Search

22 Feb 2022

Caolan McGonagle ruled out for remainder of Allianz League

The Buncrana midfielder made a fine start to 2022 and now faces a race against the clock to be fit for the Ulster SFC

Caolan McGonigle of Donegal in action against James Murray and Kevin Feely of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match earlier this month

Alan Foley

22 Feb 2022 5:18 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

A hand injury has curtailed the inter-county season of Caolan McGonagle, who is not expected to feature again in the Allianz League.

The Donegal midfielder picked up the injury against Kildare and wasn’t part of the side who went down 1-13 to 0-7 in Killarney against Kerry on Sunday.

Skipper Ronan McDermott joins Donegal's 100-club

The current captain has been part of the senior set-up since 2011


“Caolan has been one of our mainstays in the middle of the park for the last couple of years,” Donegal manager Declan Bonner said of the Buncrana clubman.

“Unfortunately, he picked up an injury against Kildare and it is more serious than we thought so he is going to be out for a period. Hopefully, we can get him back on time for the championship.”

Donegal open their Ulster SFC with a quarter-final tie against Armagh in Ballybofey on Sunday, April 23. On Saturday, in their fourth Division 1 fixture, Bonner’s side welcome Ulster and All-Ireland champions Tyrone to MacCumhaill Park.

