Caolan McGonagle ruled out for remainder of Allianz League

Caolan McGonigle of Donegal in action against James Murray and Kevin Feely of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match earlier this month
A hand injury has curtailed the inter-county season of Caolan McGonagle, who is not expected to feature again in the Allianz League.
The Donegal midfielder picked up the injury against Kildare and wasn’t part of the side who went down 1-13 to 0-7 in Killarney against Kerry on Sunday.
